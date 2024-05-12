Sunday, May 12, 2024
Rajasthan: Salman kills Hindu man on suspicion of ‘dating’ Muslim woman, arrested

The dead body of the victim Ankit Meena was discovered by the police on Saturday (11th May).

OpIndia Staff
Representative image via Eduard Skorov/ Getty
On Sunday (12th May), the police arrested three people in connection to the murder of a 27-year-old Hindu man named Ankit Meena on suspicion of dating a Muslim woman. The incident took place in Gangapur city of Rajasthan.

As per reports, the accused were identified as Salman and two other minors. Salman is the son of Abdul Rehman Teli and is a resident of Chamanpura. The dead body of the victim Ankit Meena was discovered by the police on Saturday (11th May).

During the police investigation, it came to light that Salman suspected Ankit of having an affair with his Muslim girlfriend. Reportedly, he had threatened Ankit to not talk to her but the latter refused to give in to his threats.

Salman thereafter hatched a plan with his two ‘minor’ accomplices to murder the victim. He called Ankit to Jaipur road in Gangapur city and made the victim drink alcohol at a nearby empty plot.

Ankit passed out after drinking heavily. Salman and his two aides then attacked him with a knife and stoned him to death. The victim’s body was discovered by the police.

The incident has sparked outrage among the residents of Gangapur city, who had kept the markets closed in protest. They demanded swift justice for Ankit Meena and immediate disbursal of compensation of ₹50 lakhs for his family.

Searched termsankit meena, salman, gangapur city, bhagwa love trap
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

