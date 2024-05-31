Friday, May 31, 2024
Bangladesh: Muslim students brutally thrash Hindu boy over ‘blasphemy’, victim in critical state

OpIndia Staff
Hindu student Utsab Kumar Gian, image via Anweshan News
A Hindu student named Utsab Kumar Gian, studying at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Science and Technology University in Bangladesh, was thrashed by a Muslim mob on accusations of blasphemy.

It was alleged that Utsab initially posted a ‘derogatory message’ against Prophet Muhammad in a social media group and then deleted it later. When the news spread that the victim allegedly committed ‘blasphemy’, Muslim students of the university gheraoed him on Sunday (26th May).

They brutally thrashed Utsab and coerced him to confess about ‘mocking’ Prophet Muhammad. The frenzied mob of Muslim students then took the victim to the proctor Md. Kamruzzaman’s office, where he was forced to provide a written confession.

Utsab was again beaten mercilessly by the same mob and was later handed over to the Gopalganj Sadar police station in Dhaka Division of Bangladesh.

Due to the serious nature of his injuries, Utsab was admitted to the Gopalganj Sadar Hospital. After his condition worsened, the victim was rushed to the Khulna Medical College Hospital, followed by the Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

In the meantime, the accused who assaulted Utsab demanded strict legal punishment against him and permanent expulsion from the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Science and Technology University.

An injured Utsab Kumar Gian (left), Muslim mob demand punishment for the victim

At the time of writing, the victim was said to be unconscious. While speaking about the matter, Gopalganj Sadar Police Station OC said, “We have admitted him to the hospital. Let him get well first. Following that, we will take appropriate legal action.”

In the meantime, the university’s proctor Md. Kamruzzaman remarked, “He (Utsab Kumar Gian) confessed to blasphemy. He has been remanded in police custody and legal action will be taken.”

“The Vice-Chancellor and the Deputy Vice-Chancellor of the university are absent. I have communicated the matter to them over the phone. Necessary measures will be taken against Utsab after their return.

Earlier this month, a Bangladeshi court sentenced a Hindu girl named Tithy Sarkar to 5 years in prison A former student of Jagannath University, Sarkar was booked by the police on 2nd November 2020. She was also the convenor of World Hindu Struggle Council and office secretary of the Students Protection Council of Jagannath University.

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

