‘Long live Naxalbari’, ‘Boycott elections’: Anti-nationals desecrate walls of Lady Shri Ram College, call for ‘revolution’ to undermine Indian democracy

Interestingly, the development coincides with the killing of at least 7 Naxalites in an encounter with the security forces on the inter-district border of Narayanpur and Bijapur districts in Chhattisgarh.

Lady Shri Ram College for Women and the anti-national graffiti
14

On Thursday (23rd May), anti-national elements vandalised the Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR) in Delhi and desecrated its walls with pro-Naxal slogans.

In visuals shared by popular political commentator Anshul Saxena, it could be seen that the accused wrote “Ek hi Rsta Naxalbari”, “Naxalbari hasn’t and will never die”, and “Long Live Naxalbari” on the walls of the prestigious college of the Delhi University.

The anti-nationals also called for undermining the ongoing democratic electoral process and creating anarchy in the country through ‘revolution.’

Interestingly, the development coincides with the killing of at least 7 Naxalites in an encounter with the security forces on the inter-district border of Narayanpur and Bijapur districts in Chhattisgarh.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) have condemned the incident and filed a police complaint at the Maurice Nagar station.

The members of the student organisation called for immediate removal of the anti-national grafitti and strict action against those involved in the desecration of Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR).

In November last year, the college courted controversy after it organised ‘Jashan-e-Abha’ festival in place of Diwali on its campus.

