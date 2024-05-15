A day after Aam Aadmi Party officially admitted that its Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal was assaulted at Delhi CM’s residence, senior party leader and MP Sanjay Singh met Swati Maliwal at her residence. Reacting to the development, her ex-husband Naveen Jaihind slammed Singh saying “Don’t do drama/acting”. He advised the AAP leader that if he really considered Maliwal as his sister, then he should go ahead and file an FIR in this matter. He claimed that the AAP leader was acting and in the name of calling Maliwal his sister and visiting her residence, he was threatening and intimidating her.

mp संजय सिंह



स्वाति को सच में बहन मानते हो तो

उसके घर जाके मांडवाली ना करो



स्वाति को साथ लेके थाने जाओ



FIR करवाओ कायर गिदड़ो पर



एक्टिंग मत करो एक्सन करों



बहन के नाम पर मांडवाली ना करो। pic.twitter.com/7svFMUlTtT — नवीन जयहिन्द🇮🇳 (@NaveenJaihind) May 15, 2024

In the short video message, Jaihind said, “I have recently learned that AAP MP Sanjay Singh went to Swati Maliwal’s residence. Tell me one thing, if you say she is your younger sister, then why are you doing ‘Mandwali’ (negotiations/settlement to not press the issue)? If you consider her as your younger sister then you should go ahead and file an FIR in this case. Either go to the Police station with her or you go alone and file an FIR. Take action.”

“Your acts of visiting her house, and making videos achieve nothing. The incident was an insult to Swati Maliwal and it is an insult to all women. This is not a personal matter. By going to her house, you are doing drama by saying that you are with her while also threatening and intimidating her. You will achieve nothing by threats. At least spare your younger sister from Mandwali,” Jaihind said.

The former AAP leader, Jaihind also concluded by asking Sanjay Singh to approach Delhi Police and seek security for Swati Maliwal. He said, “Her safety is of paramount importance. Go and meet the CP of the Delhi Police or Ministry of Home Affairs to ensure that she gets adequate safety.”

Earlier in the day, he described Sanjay Singh as Kejriwal’s parrot and demanded that an FIR should be registered against all the AAP leaders who were present during the incident including Arvind Kejriwal. He also claimed that Singh knew such an incident would take place but now he is doing acting/drama by calling Maliwal his sister. He further claimed that there was a threat to Maliwal’s life and sought security for her.

#WATCH | AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal assault case | Her ex-husband Naveen Jaihind, says, "…FIR should be lodged against Arvind Kejriwal because this happened at his home…Sanjay Singh is a parrot of Arvind Kejriwal. Singh knew that such an incident would take place, he… pic.twitter.com/zAkvnlc9UH — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2024

He argued about what would happen any day if Swati Maliwal met with an accident or she took some untoward step. However, he described her former life partner, Maliwal as ‘Jhansi ki Rani’ and ‘Murdani’ who fears no one. He added she should come out and speak up. He noted that he doesn’t know who is putting pressure on her. He dubbed the assault incident at CM’s residence as very dangerous and a major scandal. He went on to label Kejriwal’s house as a ‘Gutter (Sewer) House’.

Speaking with ANI, he reiterated that the assault against Maliwal was an insult to women and it was not a personal matter. He added, “This is not just my ex-wife’s case. This case is of millions of women. If it was just my ex-wife’s case, by now, those who have raised their hands against Swati would have been broken, and the one who gave the orders with his mouth… his mouth would have been shut. This case is not personal to me.”

Yesterday, in a video message on X, Jaihind claimed that the former DCW chief’s life was in danger and urged her to come forward and speak out.