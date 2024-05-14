Tuesday, May 14, 2024
Former husband of Swati Maliwal says there is a threat to her life, says she was attacked at Kejriwal’s residence as part of a bigger conspiracy

On Monday (13th May), the former Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal accused the Personal secretary of Arvind Kejriwal, identified as Bibhav Kumar, of assaulting her.

In a video message on X on Tuesday, Swati Maliwal’s ex-husband, Naveen Jaihind, claimed that the former DCW chief’s life was in danger and urged her to come forward and speak out.

“I am Naveen Jaihind. Since yesterday, I have been receiving numerous calls from journalists about what happened to Swati Maliwal at the Delhi Chief Minister’s residence. Firstly, I want to clarify that I am divorced from her and have had no contact with her for the past four years. Secondly, I want to assert that what happened to Swati was premeditated, and now she is being threatened. Anything could happen to her,” Naveen said.

“The person who assaulted Swati wouldn’t dare act without someone else’s orders. I just watched Sanjay Singh’s press conference and I want to tell him to stop pretending because he knows everything. Swati should stand up and speak for herself. What are you afraid of? Speak up, we are all with you. Her life is in danger,” said Jaihind.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh confirms Swati Maliwal was assaulted at Delhi CM’s residence

Earlier today, senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh confirmed that his fellow Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal was assaulted yesterday at the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Singh added that Bibhav Kumar who is the Personal assistant of Delhi CM assaulted and misbehaved with her. He asserted that CM Kejriwal has taken cognisance of the matter and will take appropriate action against him. 

Describing yesterday’s attack on Swati Maliwal as condemnable, Sanjay Singh said, “Yesterday, a condemnable incident took place. Swati Maliwal had gone to Arvind Kejriwal’s residence to meet him. While she was waiting for him in the drawing room, Vaibhav Kumar allegedly misbehaved with her. The CM has taken cognisance of the matter, and he will take appropriate action.” 

On Monday (13th May), the former Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal accused the Personal secretary of Arvind Kejriwal of assaulting her.

“One PCR call at 9:34 am was received at PS Civil Lines from a lady saying she (Swati Maliwal) had been assaulted at CM House. After some time, MP Madam came to PS Civil Lines, however, she left stating she would give a complaint later,” the police said.

