Ahmedabad: Police arrest Farhan and Faisal for attacking and threatening a school principal who went to inspect a Madrasa on NCPCR’s direction

Despite his clarification that he came for official government work, the Islamic mob snatched government documents from the school teacher’s hand and assaulted him.

OpIndia Staff
On Sunday (19th May), Daryapur Police arrested two accused identified as Farhan and Faisal for attacking and threatening a school principal who had been deputed to survey a Madrasa on the direction of NCPCR. The incident took place yesterday in which an Islamist mob attacked the victim, Sandeep Patel when he was surveying a Madrasa in Sultan Maholla of Daryapur area in Ahmedabad.

Speaking with OpIndia, the Daryapur police confirmed that the two main accused in this case have been arrested. They will be presented in court and the Police will seek their remand. Further investigation is underway and the Police are looking out for the remaining accused who were part of the attacking mob and nab them.  

It is pertinent to note that the Gujarat education department is surveying madrasas throughout the state in compliance with a directive from the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR). On 18th May, following the order, a survey was carried out throughout Ahmedabad’s madrasas.  

However, Sandeep Patel who was surveying a madrasa in Daryapur’s Sultan Maholla, came under attack by an Islamist mob. 

Patel is the principal of Shruti Higher Secondary School in Bapunagar. In the complaint, he stated that on Saturday (18th May) morning, he had arrived to participate in the meeting called by DEO RM Chaudhary. He was instructed to proceed to the madrassa managed by Saiyad Sultan Masjid (Mosque) in Sultan Maholla to obtain details regarding the number of students, instructors, apartments, and other amenities.

According to the complaint, the teacher reached the madrasa at Sultan Maholla at 10:30 am, but the mosque door was locked. He then called a superior officer and informed him about it. He used his smartphone to snap a photograph of the mosque when the official instructed him to do so in case the institution was closed.

I kept saying I came for government work, but they didn’t believe me: The victim narrates the incident

The victim revealed, “Suddenly, a bunch of people appeared from behind me and began asking me why I was taking pictures of the place. Before I could reply, five to seven unidentified males began punching me and hurled derogatory words to issue me death threats.” 

Meanwhile, someone from the mob shouted at Farhan and Faisal and directed them to snatch the mobile and documents from his hand and they took his phone during the scuffle. 

Sandeep added, “I told them that I was a teacher but they didn’t listen to me and continue to beat me.” 

Despite his clarification that he came for official government work, the mob stole government documents from his hand. When the attack took place, the crowd didn’t intervene to save the victim. 

Afterward, he left and went straight to the police station. Based on the complaint, the Daryapur police registered a case against Farhan and Faisal under sections 143, 147, 323, 294(b), 392, 186, 332, and 506(2) of the Indian Penal Code and are conducting further investigation. Now, the Daryapur Police has arrested both the main accused. 

