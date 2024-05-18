The Gujarat education department is surveying madrasas throughout the state in compliance with a directive from the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR). On 18th May, following the order, a survey was carried out throughout Ahmedabad’s madrasas. However, an attack occurred during this with a teacher who had visited to inspect a madrasa in the Sultan Maholla neighbourhood of the city’s Dariapur area. A case has been registered after a police complaint was lodged in the matter.

A First Information Report has been lodged in Dariapur police station and the aggrieved teacher has described the instance that happened to him in the complaint and demanded strict action. Farhan and Faisal, two Muslim youths have been named among the accused. A copy of this FIR is available with OpIndia. Teacher Sandeep Patel serves as the principal of Shruti Higher Secondary School in Bapunagar. He noted in the complaint that on Saturday (18th May) morning, he had arrived to participate in the meeting called by DEO RM Chaudhary. He was instructed to proceed to the madrassa managed by Saiyad Sultan Masjid (Mosque) in Sultan Maholla to obtain details regarding the number of students, instructors, apartments and other amenities.

According to the complaint, the teacher reached the madrasa at Sultan Maholla at 10:30 am, but the mosque door was locked. He then called a superior officer and informed him about it. He used his smartphone to snap a photograph of the mosque when the official instructed him to do so in case the institution was closed.

I kept saying I came for government work, but they didn’t believe me

The victim revealed, “Suddenly, a bunch of people appeared from behind me and began asking me why I was taking pictures of the place. Before I could reply, five to seven unidentified males began punching me and hurled derogatory words to issue me death threats.” Meanwhile, someone from the mob shouted at Farhan and Faisal and asked them to snatch the mobile and documents from his hand and they took his phone during the scuffle. Sandeep added, “I told them that I was a teacher but they didn’t listen to me and continue to beat me.” On the other hand, government documents were stolen from his hand and the people in the crowd were watching silently like mute spectators. Afterwards, he left and went straight to the police station.

Accused being identified: Dariapur Police

Daryapur police have registered a case against Farhan and Faisal under sections 143, 147, 323, 294(b), 392, 186, 332, and 506(2) of the Indian Penal Code and are conducting further investigation. The Daryapur police conveyed, “A case has been registered in this matter and the perpetrators are being identified. No arrests have been made yet, but they will be nabbed soon,” in an interview with OpIndia. The authorities mentioned that they are looking for five to seven culprits including those two who are booked.