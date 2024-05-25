A Sikh woman from Anjar in Kutch has accused a Muslim youth from Jamnagar of impregnating her in the name of marriage before abandoning her. She also charged that he tortured her both physically and mentally as well as forced her to convert to Islam. A First Information Report was registered after she submitted a complaint at the Anjar police station and further investigation is underway. The accused has been identified as Hussain Baloch.

OpIndia has a copy of the FIR. She stated in the complaint that she was introduced to the Muslim male by a known Muslim couple after which he promised her marriage and she moved to live with him along with her son at his residence. However, he forced her to have an abortion twice and she was later tortured there. Furthermore, a video of her recounting her experience became viral on social media.

According to the information, the victim who is originally from Punjab’s Hoshiarpur has been living in Gujarat. She is a divorcee and has a 10-year-old son from her husband. The marriage ended due to some disagreements. She and her son stayed together alone. Her brother is in the construction business, who builds and sells houses while she used to put them on rent.

A Muslim young man named Sameer and his spouse came to stay in one of these houses in June 2021 which she used to frequent to collect rent. The two reportedly pressured her to get married in the Muslim community, but she was not ready. A few months later, in September he summoned her claiming that her aunt’s son Hussain, a native of Jamnagar, wanted to meet her. She informed that she yielded to his persuasion after refusing earlier and met the Muslim youth.

She unveiled that she was told to get married to him at the house but she turned down the proposal citing religious differences and returned from there. However, after a few days, Hussain contacted her and started talking to her. He wanted to begin a romantic relationship but she rejected him. He even sent her his pictures and called her repeatedly in order to push her to tie the knot with him. According to the complaint, the female succumbed to his pressure and travelled to Jamnagar in November 2021. She went to his house to meet his family where she spent the night and disclosed that the offender had sexual intercourse with her despite her protests.

Forced to embrace Islam, Hussian taught her son to offer namaz

She stayed at Hussain’s house for two days and came back to her place. Afterwards, she discussed the marriage proposal with her family who expressed their opposition and warned that they would end all connections with her if she tied the knot with the perpetrator. However, she then took her son and went to his place but to her shock he claimed that the Nikah (Islamic wedding ceremony) could not take place until she became a Muslim because they belonged to separate religions.

An argument broke out between the couple after she refused to comply. Meanwhile, she, her son and Hussain had already started living in a new rented house in Jamnagar. However, he regularly compelled her to change her religion even there, based on the complaint. She highlighted that the culprit was also directing her son to offer namaz and thrashed him when he resisted. He also fought with her and beat her brutally. In the meantime, Hussain’s father Akbar was also supposed to come to live with him and he found a new house and shifted there.

She got pregnant and had abortions

The female stated that she got pregnant and Hussain gave her medicines to abort the baby. She then conceived again and he did the same. Afterwards, Hussain, his brother Feroze and his wife brought her to the hospital after she became pregnant for the third time to discuss abortion but she rejected and came back home. She also accused Akbar of molesting her, in the complaint along with the physical and psychological abuse she endured at the hands of Hussain. He beat her whenever she raised the matter of marriage and ordered her to kill the baby in her womb first.

Distraught, she eventually moved back to her home and threatened to file a police complaint after which he came to live with her. Meanwhile, she gave birth to a son in July of last year. She once more brought up marriage and he barked, “You didn’t listen to me and didn’t get an abortion,” and left her. She also spoke to her family but even they didn’t support her after which she registered a complaint on 9th May.

She voiced that Hussain’s family beat and tortured and threatened to kill her if she notified the authorities. She also mentioned that he had also extorted 9-10 lakh from her. She even alleged that he had seduced other Hindu girls as well.

Anjar police registered a case, LCB is investigating

The Anjar police have filed cases against six people including Hussain, his brother and father, Sameer and his wife and Feroze under Sections 376(2)(n), 328, 354, 323, and 114 of the Indian Penal Code as well as Section 83 of the Juvenile Justice Act in response to the victim’s allegation. According to reports, after the matter came to light, Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghvi has also taken cognizance and transferred the case to the Local Crime Branch (LCB). Currently, the police are investigating the matter.