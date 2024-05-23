The first teaser of “Hamare Baarah” directed by Kamal Chandra was recently released. It presented a bold narrative and shed light on the challenges endured by Muslim women as they are relegated to the stature of inferior beings and treated similarly to baby-making machines in their households, in the name of religion, captivated audiences and created significant buzz among the audience. However, it has miffed the extremists who have retorted issuing threats of beheadings to intimidate the film’s director Kamal Chandra and actors Annu Kapoor and Aditi Dhiman.

A netizen named “Error 404” posted several such threats and requested Mumbai Police and Thane Police to take immediate action.

The followers of radical Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan which was founded by the late Khadim Hussain Rizvi and Indian extremist Mufti Salman Azhari are using social media, particularly Instagram, to threaten the filmmakers with death. Videos depicting brutal beheadings akin to those carried out by the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) accompanied by Islamic hymns and verses were shared to warn the artists. These users which are located in Mumbra of Maharashtra’s Thane district and have ties with the Social Democratic Party of India which is the political wing of the outlawed Popular Front of India (PFI).

Muslims are being provoked to take action against Annu Kapoor and other people associated with the movie and ‘show them their place’. Additionally, they have posted videos including Islamic slogans and gun sounds. The movie producer’s phone number has also been made public and the fundamentalists have been threatening to kill him over WhatsApp.

The radicals even posted footage of actual beheadings with ISIS flags and “Allah hu Akbar” to instil fear in the hearts of the cast and crew and warned that the director would meet the same fate if the movie was released. The pictures of the makers of the film have been edited to use in such clips. Cyberattacks have been threatened against Zee Music for the movie trailer. The film producer’s phone number, email address, IP address, MAC address and tower details have all been leaked by these radicals on Instagram. They are disseminating private details in mass to conduct online raids.

What is Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan

Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan is an extremist outfit-turned-political party in the Islamic Republic which was founded in August 2015 by the late Khadim Hussain Rizvi who was infamous for dehumanising non-Muslims and even comparing them to faecal matter in his speeches. An ardent fanboy of Mahmud Ghaznavi, he even justified attacks on temples and cheered the desecration of temples and idols.

His religious group is notorious for its violent protests and rioting in Pakistan over perceived slights to Islam or the Prophet Muhammad. He orchestrated large-scale protests in 2017 that resulted in 200 injuries and at least six fatalities. The agitation was organised in response to a minor change to the oath taken by candidates in elections involving a declaration that revolved around Prophet Muhammad. This change was interpreted as benefiting the persecuted Ahmadi sect. The Pakistani administration swiftly reversed its decision, citing a “clerical error,” after sensing outrage from the people. The demonstrations persisted and were only put to an end when the law minister of the time tendered his resignation.

The TLP organized rallies under his direction in response to the Pakistani Supreme Court’s acquittal of Asia Bibi. She spent eight years on execution row after being wrongfully accused of blasphemy. Afterwards, Khadim Hussain Rizvi was arrested and charged with sedition and treason. The Dutch politician Geert Wilders had been the target of demonstrations by the Islamic cleric because he had announced a “Prophet Muhammad cartoon competition.” Furthermore, he called for the termination of all diplomatic ties with the Netherlands and the removal of the Dutch ambassador from the nation. 2020 witnessed him leading the charge against France in response to the release of Prophet Mohammed cartoons by the satirical French magazine Charlie Hebdo.

Islamists on both sides of the border adhere to the fundamentalist teachings of his and his organisation. “Gustakh-e-Rasool ki ek hee saza Sar tan se juda Sar tan se juda,” which often reverberates in the streets of India during protests, especially the one against former Bharatiya Janata Party’s spokesperson Nupur Sharma, is also coined by his outfit.

Who is Mufti Salman Azhar

Mufti Salman Azhari grabbed the headlines earlier this year for his inflammatory and extremist speeches. He was heard threatening, “It was a Masjid and it will always remain a Masjid for us. We are facing the heat today, but one day they (Hindus) will face the heat of their decision,” in a rally in Maharashtra’s Jalna district just days before the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. He further stated, “A day will come when people will solely follow Islam and no other religion. We are struggling. Increase our power to such a level that no one will ever be able to trouble us. Aaj kutto ka waqt hai kal hamara ayega (Now these dogs are celebrating, tomorrow we will celebrate),” as he compared the Hindu community to dogs.

The police took notice and filed a case at the Junagadh B Division Police Station as soon as the videos of his divisive statement went viral online. A large group of fanatical Muslims also assembled outside the Ghatkopar police station when a Gujarati police squad arrived in Ghatkopar, Mumbai and apprehended him.

“Hamare Baarah” venture featuring a stellar cast including Annu Kapoor, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Manoj Joshi in prominent roles is set to release on 7th June next month. It recently premiered at the prestigious 77th Cannes Film Festival. It was initially called “Hum Do Humare Baraah” but the name was changed as per a directive by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).