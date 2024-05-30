On 29th May, a 15-year-old girl was arrested for killing her father and 8-year-old brother in Millennium Society, Civil Lines area of Jabalpur in March 2024. The minor girl has been arrested by the police from Haridwar, Uttarakhand. The minor girl’s boyfriend, 19-year-old Mukul Singh, was her accomplice in the twin murders.

Reportedly, they had eloped in September 2023 after the family of the girl refused to accept their relationship. A complaint was filed against Mukul leading to his arrest under the POCSO Act. He was later released on bail. The duo conspired to kill the girl’s father. While they were murdering the father, the young brother woke and they killed him as well to eliminate the “witness”.

Speaking to Times of India, SSP Pramindra Dobal said, “The girl was initially detained in the city after locals found her roaming suspiciously. During interrogation, she confessed to the crime and also disclosed her accomplice’s identity. We then handed her over to Jabalpur police even as we continued with our efforts to locate Mukul.”

During interrogation, the 15-year-old girl arrested for murder confessed that Mukul planned to kill her father, Rajkumar Vishwakarma. There was no plan to kill the younger brother but he woke up during the incident and they killed him too. Police revealed that after killing her father, the girl chopped the dead body. They threw their father’s body in the kitchen and stuffed their brother’s dead body in the freezer before running with Mukul.

Initially, it was believed only Mukul was involved in the murder. However, later investigation revealed that the minor girl was part of the crime. After the murder, Jabalpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Aditya Pratap Singh said, “Teams comprising our local police station and crime branch are on the lookout for the girl and the man. We have analysed CCTV footage and their phone number. We managed to recover a scooty that was used by them to flee from the crime spot. We are working on the possible hideouts and we will soon arrest both the accused. They are both together.”

Mukul and the minor girl were neighbours. Both Rajkumar and Mukul’s father work in the Railways. They were on the run after twin murders and reportedly went to several places including Goa, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and finally reached Haridwar where Mukul left the minor girl alone and fled.