Saturday, March 16, 2024
MP: Rape accused kills girl’s father, brother after court grants him bail, victim goes missing

"In September, Mukul Kumar was charged under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly raping the girl. He was apprehended, imprisoned, but recently released on bail," HT quoted Jabalpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Aditya Pratap Singh as saying.

Representative Image (Image Source: Live Hindustan)
On Friday, in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district, a 52-year-old railway employee and his eight-year-old son were reportedly killed by a 19-year-old man. This man was accused of raping the government employee’s teenage daughter, who was subsequently discovered to be missing, according to the police.

According to the police, the incident was brought to light when the 14-year-old rape survivor sent a voice message from her father’s phone to her grandfather immediately after the murders committed by their neighbour and the rape accused, Mukul Kumar.

Jabalpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Aditya Pratap Singh stated, “Upon receiving information from the girl’s grandfather, a police team quickly arrived at the government quarter where the family lived. The house was found to be locked from the outside. After breaking the lock, police discovered the railway employee’s body in a pool of blood on the floor, while the son’s body was recovered from a fridge.” He added, “However, the minor girl was not found at the scene.”

Police indicated that a preliminary investigation revealed the father and son were killed with a sharp-edged weapon.

Singh mentioned, “In September, Mukul Kumar was charged under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly raping the girl. He was apprehended, imprisoned, but recently released on bail.”

“The police are currently reviewing CCTV footage from the vicinity outside the railway employee’s residence, and a thorough investigation is ongoing,” Singh stated. “Efforts are underway to locate both the accused and the minor rape survivor.”

The police noted that the railway employee and his children had relocated to the government quarter following his wife’s passing last year.

