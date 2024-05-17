Acharya Marathe College in Mumbai enforces uniform policy, bans niqab, burqa, hijab on campus

The Acharya Marathe College, which is located in the Chembur suburb of Mumbai, has introduced a new uniform policy for degree college students. It has barred students from wearing hijabs, burqas, niqabs and other religious clothing within the campus.

The dress code will come into force in the academic year starting in June 2024. The development comes a year after a similar uniform policy was enforced for its junior college students.

According to the new rules, students pursuing degrees at the Acharya Marathe College must remove their religious attire in a designated common room located on the ground floor. It is only then that they can join classes on the campus.

Students at Acharya Marathe College in #Mumbai's #Chembur push back against restrictions on religious clothing like #hijab, #niqab, and #burqa.



30 students urge reconsideration of dress code imposition. pic.twitter.com/6nx9IxZfBc — Mohd Shadab Khan (@Shadab_VAHIndia) May 16, 2024

Reportedly, the college has not issued any official circular to this effect. However, the new guidelines have been doing the rounds of WhatsApp groups of 2nd and 3rd year degree students.

“Burqas, niqabs, hijabs, or any religious identifiers such as badges, caps, or stoles must be removed upon arrival by visiting the common room on the ground floor before moving around the college,” the dress code read.

The new rules state that all students are required to wear formal attire and dress modestly. Male students are required to wear regular trousers with full or half shirts. Female students have been directed to wear modest Western or Indian clothes.

This is Islamophobic decision just to target Muslim girls pic.twitter.com/CQwsNruiRQ — faizan (@faizan0008) May 16, 2024

As per reports, some Muslim students have appealed to the administration of the Acharya Marathe College to reconsider their decision. In the meantime, Islamists have labelled the decision of uniform policy as ‘Islamophobic.’

“Acharya Marathe College has banned wearing Burqa in College After 45 years of existence College has Imposed dress code in College and suddenly banned wearing Burqa in College This is Islamophobic decision just to target Muslim girls,” wrote one Faizan on X (formerly Twitter).

BECAUSE OF YOU VULTURES , YOU ISLAMOPHOBIC POSs pic.twitter.com/k7rlpNC7rS — Banda_E_Khuda بندۂ خدا (@SaifAhmadSaiif) May 16, 2024

One Islamic extremist compared Hindus to vultures and tweeted, “Acharya Marathe College has banned wearing Burqa in College. Hindus do this then try to debate why muslims are pasmanda in India.”

Another Islamist named Mohammed Sher Ali wrote, “Acharya Marathe College has banned wearing of burqa in the college. This is an Islamophobic decision to target only Muslim girls”