Friday, May 17, 2024
HomeNews ReportsMumbai college implements uniform dress code, Islamists cry foul over ban on hijab and...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Mumbai college implements uniform dress code, Islamists cry foul over ban on hijab and burqa on campus

According to the new rules, students must remove their religious attire in a designated common room located on the ground floor. It is only then that they can proceed for their classes.

OpIndia Staff
Acharya Marathe College in Mumbai enforces uniform policy, bans niqab, burqa, hijab on campus
Acharya Marathe College, image via its website
26

The Acharya Marathe College, which is located in the Chembur suburb of Mumbai, has introduced a new uniform policy for degree college students. It has barred students from wearing hijabs, burqas, niqabs and other religious clothing within the campus.

The dress code will come into force in the academic year starting in June 2024. The development comes a year after a similar uniform policy was enforced for its junior college students.

According to the new rules, students pursuing degrees at the Acharya Marathe College must remove their religious attire in a designated common room located on the ground floor. It is only then that they can join classes on the campus.

Reportedly, the college has not issued any official circular to this effect. However, the new guidelines have been doing the rounds of WhatsApp groups of 2nd and 3rd year degree students.

“Burqas, niqabs, hijabs, or any religious identifiers such as badges, caps, or stoles must be removed upon arrival by visiting the common room on the ground floor before moving around the college,” the dress code read.

The new rules state that all students are required to wear formal attire and dress modestly. Male students are required to wear regular trousers with full or half shirts. Female students have been directed to wear modest Western or Indian clothes.

As per reports, some Muslim students have appealed to the administration of the Acharya Marathe College to reconsider their decision. In the meantime, Islamists have labelled the decision of uniform policy as ‘Islamophobic.’

“Acharya Marathe College has banned wearing Burqa in College After 45 years of existence College has Imposed dress code in College and suddenly banned wearing Burqa in College This is Islamophobic decision just to target Muslim girls,” wrote one Faizan on X (formerly Twitter).

One Islamic extremist compared Hindus to vultures and tweeted, “Acharya Marathe College has banned wearing Burqa in College. Hindus do this then try to debate why muslims are pasmanda in India.”

Another Islamist named Mohammed Sher Ali wrote, “Acharya Marathe College has banned wearing of burqa in the college. This is an Islamophobic decision to target only Muslim girls”

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsAcharya Marathe College, hijab, niqab, burqa, burqa ban, hijab man, islamophobia, muslim rights
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Rajdeep Sardesai shares a 2007 report to claim Congress govt did not focus on minorities: Here is how that very article betrays his propaganda

Shraddha Pandey -

‘Slapped 7-8 times, pulled my shirt up, repeatedly kicked me in pelvis’: Read horrifying details of Swati Maliwal’s FIR against Kejriwal aide

OpIndia Staff -

At least keep the honour of my beard: Mohammad Shahid kills his 18-year-old daughter by slicing her throat for having an affair

OpIndia Staff -

Gujarat Police busts terror module planning to kill prominent political leaders across the country, 3 including a maulvi arrested

ANI -

Dalit man who came from Switzerland under Dhruv Rathee’s influence to join Bharat Jodo Yatra recalls how he was mistreated, says commoners were asked...

OpIndia Staff -

Samajwadi party, Congress will send Ram Lalla to tent if they come to power, bulldoze Ram Mandir: PM Modi

OpIndia Staff -

American version of ‘we have changed strategy, not ideology’: Indian American lawmakers devise a new way to lecture India by saying that India should...

Sanghamitra -

‘Our identity as a Brahmin is primary’: Hindu student in Assam forced to remove janaeu for writing exam, college denies allegations

OpIndia Staff -

Slapped 5-6 times, kicked on chest: Shocking details of Swati Maliwal’s complaint emerge, alleges Arvind Kejriwal was aware of assault by Bibhav Kumar

OpIndia Staff -

Pinarayi Vijayan and ‘Kerala model’: 431 bomb attacks since he came to power, no convictions, investigations abandoned because most accused belonged to CPIM

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com