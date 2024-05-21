‘Nationalist’ Aquib Mir poses as Hindu to gain trust of married Hindu woman, tricks her into nikah, beats her when questioned about multiple affairs: What victim told OpIndia

On 20th May, a video of a man beating his wife went viral on the social media platform X. It was revealed that the man in the video was identified as Aquib Mir from Bathandi, Jammu. Upon investigating the case, OpIndia found that Aquib had posed as a Hindu boy to lure the woman he was beating in the video into a relationship. OpIndia accessed the FIR registered against Aquib under Sections 376, 420, 400, 504, 506, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code IPC and talked to the victim for details.

This guy Aqib Mir posed as a BJP supporter just to gain popularity and of course to trap Hindu girls. He was never a Modi fan…



This should be a case study for Hindu girls….. Beware of such people…. pic.twitter.com/EPnRn2f08G — Mr Sinha (Modi's family) (@MrSinha_) May 21, 2024

As per the FIR, the victim was already married and had a son when she came in contact with Aquib. In her complaint, she said that at that time, she was in a vulnerable position as her husband was suffering from medical issues leading to stress and an emotionally weak situation. Speaking to OpIndia, the victim revealed that her husband was an alcoholic and she had been separated from him. Aquib contacted her on Instagram posing as a Hindu man named Ravi Rajput in 2021. They became friends and slowly came closer.

He was aware that the victim was married. After some time, she installed another social media app, Snapchat, on her phone. She was shocked to see his name as Aquib Mir on the app. When she asked for an explanation, he told her that he posed as a Hindu man to gain her trust and he was in love with her. He claimed that he did not want to give her more stress as she was already in a distressed situation.

By that time, they were already close and he proposed to her to marry. He also promised that he would take care of her son. When she refused, he allegedly threatened to kill her son if she did not marry him. He also threatened her mother that he would kill her grandson if she did not convince her daughter to marry him. The victim said they felt helpless and she was not in a mental condition to think as she was worried about her son’s safety.

One day, he took her son and her mother to his house in Bathandi and told her that he would get everything sorted if she signed some papers. She and her mother allegedly signed the papers that were written in Urdu. Later she came to know that it was Nikahnama. She was shocked and was unable to do anything about it. After 15 days, she sold her jewellery worth Rs 42 lakhs and used 32 lakhs out of it to buy some property to secure her son’s future. The money was paid to the property dealer via Aquib.

The victim accused Aquib of making physical relations forcefully. She alleged that he had physical relations with multiple women which he proudly told her. On 23rd April, she told him to get the papers of a building in her name to which he replied, “Do you think that I am in love with you? I wanted money and that I got. Now shut up otherwise I will kill you”. He also told her, “Stay within your limits. Wear a hijab. Do house chores. Otherwise get out.”

Later she came to know that Aquib Mir and the property dealer planned to dupe her of the money. She added that not only those 32 lakhs, but Aquib also took away 10 lakhs in the name of personal use.

Speaking to OpIndia, the victim said that she had moved out of Aquib’s house. She said that the altercations started between them a few days after the Nikah as he was getting regular calls from other women. One day, she picked up his phone and there was a woman on the other side who informed her that Aquib was with her the previous day. Meanwhile, Aquib started to assault her physically. She said that he was caught only because the incident of beating was recorded on CCTV.

She said that on social media, Aquib claims to be secular but in reality, he was an Islamist. He would tell her not to worship Hindu Gods and wear hijab.

Slowly, his habit of being in a relationship with other women got more frequent and whenever she questioned him, he would beat her. He also forced her to convert. At one point, it was unbearable to be with him and she left his house. The victim said that her earlier marriage took place in 2009. She left her previous husband in 2019 and recently left Aquib’s house.

On social media, Aquib has denied the allegations against him and claimed the matter is not related to love jihad but a property dispute.

Notably, he was previously linked to the BJP. He was removed from the party’s association after several allegations against him were raised by women on social media.

The letter of his removal from BJYM in 2019 also went viral on social media.