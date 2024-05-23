In the Pune Porsche hit-and-run case, a video clip has gone viral where apparently the accused teenager is seen singing a rap taking pride in killing two people with the promise to return to the streets soon. In the rap song, the singer talks about getting bail in just a day at the strength of his father’s money, saying he will show his ‘khel’ on the street again. However, after the video was aired by several Marathi news channels including ABP Majha, News 18 Marathi, TV9 Marathi and others claiming that it was by the accused teenager, it has been revealed that the rap was sung by an Instagram user mocking the system after the builder’s son got bail in 15 hours.

In the video, the Instagram user can be heard rapping, ‘karke betha main nashe in my Porsche, saamne aaya couple mere ab vo hain niche, sound so cliché, sorry gaadi chad di aap pe, 17 saak ki umar, pese khub mere baap pe, ek din mei mujhe mil gayi bail, phir se dikhaunga sadak pe khel’. This roughly translates to, ‘I was sitting in Porsche after drinking, a couple came in front and came below my car, sorry I drove over you, age is 17, my father has lots of money, got bail in a day, I will show game again on the streets’.

In the rap song, the singer said that he got bail in just 1 day on the strength of his father’s money after killing two persons, and threatened to return to the streets soon. The singer also used abusive language for the victims. Several Marathi news channels and media houses circulated it claiming that the accused teenager had sung the rap song after he was out on bail.

However, after the video emerged, Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said that the video is fake. The family and the lawyer of the accused have also said that the 17-year-old didn’t sing the rap, and that the person seen in the video is someone else.

Moreover, it has been confirmed that the rap was actually sung by a person with the ID cringistaan2 on Instagram, and it was made as a parody after the builder’s son got bail. The Marathi news channels picked up the clip and carelessly circulated it claiming that the accused had sung the rap song after he was granted bail.

This video going viral on twitter by name of Vedant Agarwal !!

The guy shown in video is cringistaan he used to make content on Instagram !! Bina bat ki hype dedi iss sickhead ko 🤦#vedant #porschelife #porsche #pune #VedantAgarwal pic.twitter.com/yIYTLY04eg — Gokui.eth 🦸⚡ (@Gokui_Eth) May 23, 2024

In the meanwhile, the accused teenager has been remanded to a juvenile home for 14 days after the Juvenile Justice Board revoked the bail that was granted in just 15 hours of his detention. The JJB will also consider whether to try him as an adult.

A speeding Porsche reportedly driven by a drunk minor son of a builder crashed into vehicles and killed two persons riding a two-wheeler on early Sunday morning in East Avenue, Kalyani Nagar, Pune. The locals caught the teenager and thrashed him, allegedly for trying to flee the scene. He was then handed over to the police. But he managed to secure bail in just 15 hours, triggering massive outrage on social media.

The bail conditions raised even more eyebrows, reiterating questions on the country’s criminal justice system. The accused was asked to work with a traffic police official for 2 weeks and attend psychiatric counselling sessions. The teenager was also been asked to write a 300-word essay on road accidents and create traffic awareness boards.

However, the bail was revoked and the juvenile was remanded for 14 days following the outrage. In the meanwhile, the juvenile’s builder father has been arrested by the police.