Press under attack? Zee media says AAP govt in Punjab has blacked out Zee channels in the state, calls it ‘state of emergency’: Details

In a report, Zee News Hindi alleged that the step was taken by the government after Zee News raised issues related to the public and questioned the state government over its shortcomings amid the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

OpIndia Staff
Zee Media channels blacked out in Punjab
Zee News channels blacked out in Punjab, channel questioned if there is state of emergency (Image: File/Pixabay)
8

On Tuesday, 28th May, in an unprecedented move, the Punjab Government banned all channels of Zee Media in the state. In a report, Zee News Hindi alleged that the step was taken by the government after Zee News raised issues related to the public and questioned the state government over its shortcomings amid the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Zee Media has questioned after this ban that if there is an “state of emergency” in Punjab.

Speaking to Zee News, BJP leader Jawahar Yadav said, “It is clear that media is not allowed to show the truth in Punjab without the approval of Aam Aadmi Party-led state government.” He urged those who accused the media personnel and channels of being “Godi Media” to come forward and express their views on the alleged ban imposed on Zee Media channels in the state. AAP-led Punjab Government is yet to issue any statement in the matter.

Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government is already facing heat as on 27th May, BJP’s Tajinder Bagga released a video of AAP’s minister Balkar Singh allegding that the AAP’s minister sexually exploited a 21-year female job seeker over a video call.

Punjab government’s decision to allegedly blackout Zee Media channels in the state came days before the state is scheduled to poll for Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The polling will take place on 1st June 2024, the last phase of polling in General Elections. The result will be announced on 4th June.

