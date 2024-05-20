Days after West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee alleged that monks at the Ramakrishna Mission were working under the influence of the BJP, the Ramakrishna Mission in Jalpaiguri filed an official police complaint stating that miscreants carrying firearms attacked the Ashram in the wee hours of Monday.

“This is the worst thing Mamata Banerjee could have done to West Bengal,” BJP leader Amit Malviya tweeted.

“After she threatened Ramakrishna Mission, Bharat Sevashram Sangh and ISKCON from an open stage, criminals, with firearms and daggers entered Ramakrishna Mission Ashram under Kotwali PS in Jalpaiguri and attacked the monks, broke CCTV, brandished firearms, forcefully detained the Sadhus and threw them on streets,” he added.

In its complaint, the Ramakrishna Mission has stated that a man named Pradip Roy hired and connived with 10/12 anti-social muscle men by forming an unlawful assembly and armed with deadly weapons like firearms, daggers etc committed trespassed into the Sewak House by topping the ramparts and assaulted their men and security guards in the early hours of May 19.

“The said miscreants snatched the mobile phones of our men and security guards, damaged the CCTV cameras and assaulted our men for causing fear of instant death. By committing the aforesaid offence, the said miscreants left the place of occurrence by taking away the mobile phones and threatening our men and security guards with dire consequences,” the complaint further said.

“The said Pradip Roy and his men are presently roaming in and around the locality by uttering that law enforcing agency is under their command and should we try to resist them then they won’t hesitate even to shed blood or kill our men,” the complaint read.

Mamata Banerjee targets Ramakrishna Mission and other Hindu advocacy groups

It must be mentioned that Mamata Banerjee stirred the hornet’s nest on Saturday (18th May) by attacking Hindu organisations, working in West Bengal.

She claimed that a monk associated with Bharat Sewa Ashram Sangh named Kartik Maharaj had conspired with the BJP to not allow TMC agents in polling booths.

“Some monks of Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sevashram Sangha are working under the influence of BJP leaders in Delhi. Those who are looking after temples are doing great spiritual jobs, but everyone is not doing so. This is not done. We respect the monks,” she had claimed.

On Sunday (19th May), Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for targeting Hindu organisations such as ISKCON, Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sewa Ashram Sangh for electoral gain.

While speaking during a public meeting in West Bengal’s Purulia district, PM Modi stated, “The TMC government has crossed all limits. ISKCON, Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sewa Ashram Sangham are known across the globe for their service. They have taken the name of our country to new heights.”

He emphasised, “Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, is openly threatening these organisations. There are millions of followers associated with these missions all over the world, and their sole aim is to serve the people.”