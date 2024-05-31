Anant Ambani, the son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani will tie the knot with Radhika Merchant in Mumbai on 12th July. The wedding is scheduled to be held at the Jio World Convention Centre at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) by ancient Hindu Vedic tradition. Nita and Mukesh Ambani are also hosting a grand four-day second pre-wedding celebration for their son and daughter-in-law on a European luxury cruise ship this week. Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, MS Dhoni, Ranveer Singh, and other famous personalities and Bollywood stars are going to be in attendance there. American singer-songwriter would also be performing during the celebrations on the cruise from Italy to France which started on 29th May.

However, the second pre-wedding festivities primarily irked self-proclaimed historian and YouTuber Dr Ruchika Sharma who claims to have a PhD in history from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). Reacting to a news article about the celebrations, she wished for the young couple to meet the same fate as Titanic, which sank on 15th April 1912 in the North Atlantic Ocean with an estimated 2,224 people on board when she struck an iceberg which resulted in the deaths of 1,500 people, making it one of the deadliest peacetime maritime disasters in history.

She wrote, “Time for the Titanic iceberg to shine again,” and her outrageous comment didn’t go unnoticed as netizens slammed her for her vile mindset. Journalist Swati Chaturvedi equated Ruchika Sharma’s remark to that of terrorists who are always baying for the blood of innocents and want to kill others.

However, she defended herself and alleged that the cruise has the potential to feed five small countries or the 500,000 starving individuals in India or five small nations also brought out the ‘carbon footprint’ argument. She added, “I may joke about the ship sinking but they’ve already sunk a lot of ships,” to which Swati Chaturvedi retorted that Mukesh Ambani earned the money and was entitled to use it any way he pleased. She further pointed out, “Nasty snark wishing public death to people is vile. ‘Carbon footprint’ & ‘feed 5 nations’ are not mentioned in your original death wish tweet. It seems like an afterthought.”

Ruchika Sharma continued to argue and claimed that the Titanic ‘joke’ was far lighter than the one about billionaires having done no harm in India and having their own money. However, the journalist mocked her and quipped, “Nope our greatest wealth creators are sitting in JNU and wishing public death on people they don’t even know. And, then doubling down with banalities on climate change. Be honest. Stop changing the goalposts. A great university like JNU gets trolled because of such bile.”

The YouTuber, however, declared that JNU should not produce billionaires but rather brilliant brains who do not view climate change as ‘banalities’ because Delhi’s slum inhabitants are facing 52.3 degrees Celsius.

The exchange then ended with Swati Chaturvedi terming Ruchika Sharma’s justifications as “pathetic” while the latter persisted in brazen it out shamelessly.

Amit Schandillia remarked that Ruchika Sharma’s perversion should be researched from a scientific point of view and expressed that her arguments are “stale” and that one can “smell it even with a hundred unwashed socialists in the room.”

Another person warned that Ruchika Sharma wished for the cruise liner to sink and hit an iceberg, which would kill a lot more people than just the ones they wanted to die. Therefore, one can take a rough guess as to what they (liberals and leftists) will do if they end up with any real power.

A user expressed that genocidal maniacs are regarded as intellectuals in the leftist ecosystem. It is the reason behind their admiration of Naxalism, Hamas, and Aurangzeb as they are all about violence and death.

Numerous similar comments denounced the YouTuber for her disgusting statement and connected it to the apparent desire of the Islamist and leftist ecosystem to inflict death and bloodshed on its opponents. She notably failed to cite any statistics regarding poverty in India and pretended that the Ambanis were the main contributors to climate change and everything would be hunky-dory if they cancelled the celebrations.

Ruchika Sharma made it seem as though the latter were carrying the infinity stones and were determined to bring suffering to humanity since other cruise ships, jets and other major polluters no longer existed and their opulent vessel was the only thing preventing the abolition of hunger, the resolution of the climate crisis, and maybe even global peace.

Ruchika Sharma and her bogus history lessons

Ruchika Sharma has a strong penchant for presenting her views as history to her gullible audience however she has repeatedly come under fire for it, sometimes even from her followers which consist of radical Muslims and leftists. Her Muslim supporters even lambasted her for calling the Muslim veil’s origins “classist and sexist,” threatening to stop her from speaking out against the hijab if she wanted to continue earning their support.

The YouTuber was directed to stick to her subject and even told that “a pagan mind isn’t capable of understanding Islam.” It was also clarified to her that Muslims learn about Islam from their “incredible scholars” and not ignorant historians like herself.

She had to endure such fierce counter from her own ilk despite claiming to teach the “history of Islam” for the last three years.

Notably, Ruchika Sharma was exposed by True Indology, a well-known Twitter account that is popular for presenting an objective narrative of Indian history supported by references and facts, over an old tweet in which she referred to the wife of Prophet Muhammad as his mother.

However, as a chronic liar, the ‘historian’ refused to accept her mistake and labelled it as a false tweet after which she was once again confronted by True Indology who disclosed that her fraudulent claim was caught by a Muslim user and she had to delete it. He added, “The name of Prophet’s mother is really very basic and you don’t even know that. Now, you are lying that that screenshot is fake. But Masarat Daud’s fact-check tweet still exists and exposes your lie.” He also asked her if JNU taught her to “lie through her teeth?”

Moreover, True Indology referred to the YouTuber as a “pathetic fraud” as she repeated her falsehoods and claimed that her tweet on Prophet Muhammad was AI-generated.

Interestingly, the ‘PhD scholar’ was once again called out by True Indology after she claimed, “Pashupati is not Rudra. Rudra is not called Pashupati in the Vedas. Pashupati was a different person. He was a shaman ( who has control over natural forces).” He quoted Hindu scriptures which debunked her fraudulent assertion.

However, out of habit, the YouTuber once again refused to acknowledge her error and started quoting leftist author “Doris Meth Srinivasan” alleging that the latter’s essays were based on the Rig Veda and the Atharva Veda.

The former student at JNU, who runs the “Eyeshadow & Etihaas with Dr Ruchika Sharma” YouTube channel and honestly needs to work on honing her historical knowledge as well as makeup skills also writes for Scroll, a haven for radicals and Islamists where they fabricate stories and pass them off as news. In 2017, the website published an article titled, “History lesson: Padmavati was driven to immolation by a Rajput prince, not Ala-ud-din Khalji” penned by her.

It stated that Rani Padmini dreaded being raped by Devapala of Kumbhalner after he defeated and killed her husband, Rawal Ratan Sen and hence performed Jauhar (the Hindu Rajput tradition of mass self-immolation to elude capture, captivity and rape by Turko-Persian Islamic invaders). Unsurprisingly, the piece had to be taken down because it was ridden with glaring inaccuracies and the media portal was denounced for spreading misinformation.

Ruchika Sharma is also an ardent cheerleader of Mughal tyrant Aurangzeb and Tipu Sultan and even praises them for their alleged ‘generosity’ in her tweets and interviews to media outlets that share her ideology. Notably, there is no empirical data on their noble deeds except the manufactured claims of leftists and liberals.

However, there is an abundance of evidence demonstrating how these two oppressors, regardless of age or gender, murdered, maimed and plundered Hindus as well as their temples and religious places. She regularly glorifies and humanities evil Muslim rulers who are remembered for their large-scale massacres, imposing jizya and their cruelty and hatred for Hindus. She regularly glorifies and humanises evil and atrocious Muslim rulers who are remembered for their large-scale massacres, imposition of jizya (tax on non-Muslims) and their animosity for Hindus.

Liberal influencers and their hatred for all things India

Liberal influencers, including Ruchika Sharma, Meghnad and more well-known figures like Dhruv Rathee and Akash Banerjee, harbour deep resentment against India, her culture, her religion and even her entrepreneurs. They despise everything Indian and nothing can elude their propaganda’s venomous fangs. They gleefully rejoice at the Hindenburg Research report on Adani Group and eagerly await the downfall of a formidable Indian tycoon. They don’t care about the merits of the case and only want to see the collapse of Indian wealth creators.

They criticised Rajya Sabha MP Padma Bhushan Sudha Murthy, the former chairperson of the non-profit charitable organization Infosys Foundation and wife of the co-founder of Infosys, NR Narayana Murty for being vegetarian while simultaneously batting for Halal food and non-vegetarians as in their own words, “Food is a matter of personal choice.” They also targeted Deepinder Goyal of Zomato for declaring a green fleet to deliver vegetarian food items to the customers. Leftist influencers frequently demonize the Ambani family for unequivocally asserting their Hindu identity.

Conclusion

There are two fronts to this war. Their goal is to undermine and derail India’s growth and development by specifically targeting Indian enterprises. Furthermore, a larger scheme to cut off India from its real roots and reality is behind the exaltation of Muslim emperors and the downplaying of Hindu misery. Every minor and significant liberal influencer plays a vital role in the same because a deracinated civilization with an impoverished society would not be able to sustain itself for long. Importantly, they have been doing just that for years, more so recently now that Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is proud of his culture and religion, is in charge of India.