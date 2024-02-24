The upcoming pre-wedding festivities for Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, are set to be a grand affair in Gujarat’s Jamnagar from March 1-3. This event promises to be star-studded, featuring performances by a lineup of top celebrities.

International singer such as Rihanna and magician David Blaine are slated to perform, alongside renowned Indian musicians including Arijit Singh, Ajay-Atul, and Diljit Dosanjh.

Expected to join in the celebrations are a host of distinguished business leaders, including Morgan Stanley CEO Ted Pick, Disney CEO Bob Iger, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, Adnoc CEO Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, and EL Rothschild chair Lynn Forester de Rothschild.

Among the esteemed guests are Yasir Al Rumayyan, Chairperson of Saudi Aramco; Vivi Nevo, Founder of NV Investments; Nitin Nohria, Former Dean of Harvard Business School; Dr. Brian Levine, Founding Partner of CCRM New York; Kenichiro Yoshida, CEO of Sony; Joe Bae, CEO of KKR & Co.; Mark Carney, Chairman of Brookfield Asset Management; Khaldoon Al Mubarak, CEO & MD of Mubadala; Mark Tucker, Group Chairman of HSBC Holdings Plc; Anuj Ranjan, Managing Partner of Brookfield; Bill Ford, Chairman & CEO of General Atlantic; Carlos Slim, Investor; Jay Lee, Executive Chairman of Samsung Electronics; Howard Marks, Co-founder of Oaktree Capital Management; James Dinan, Founder of York Capital Management; and Richard Hilton, Chairman of Hilton & Hyland.

Guests can expect to immerse themselves in India’s vibrant culture and heritage during the festivities. They will also receive traditional scarves crafted by women artisans from Kachchh and Lalpur in Gujarat.

Recently, the invitation for Anant and Radhika’s pre-wedding festivities went viral on social media, offering insights into the event. “We are delighted to extend an invitation to Radhika and Anant’s pre-wedding celebrations at the Reliance Greens in Jamnagar, from March 1-3, 2024. In 1997, Reliance established the world’s largest grassroots refining complex near Jamnagar. Over the years, they have planted more than 10 million trees in this arid region, transforming it into a flourishing green community teeming with flowers and fruits, and hosting Asia’s largest mango orchard! In the spirit of this initiative, Anant has devotedly nurtured this complex into a sanctuary of care and compassion for thousands of rescued animals,” part of the invite revealed.

Anant and Radhika had their engagement ceremony, known as Gol Dhana, in Mumbai on January 19, 2023. In Gujarati tradition, Gol Dhana signifies the engagement, where coriander seeds and jaggery are distributed to guests. The bride and her family traditionally bring sweets and gifts to the groom’s house. During the ceremony, the couple exchanges rings and seeks blessings from five married women from each family.