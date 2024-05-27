In a major development in the alleged sex exploitation case involving Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna, who reportedly fled the country after his sex tapes went viral, said on 27th May that he will appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on the 31st of May.

Mega India Today Impact | Rape accused JDS MP Prajwal to return to India | #PrajwalRevanna to appear before S.I.T. on May 31@sagayrajp brings us more details. #SIT #Revanna | @nabilajamal_ pic.twitter.com/P0a25tUGkj — IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) May 27, 2024

Prajwal Revanna released a video expressing his intent to return to India. In the video, Revanna stated that all claims against him were false.

“Don’t mistake me, on the 31st at 10 am, I will be in front of the SIT and I will cooperate. I trust the judiciary and these are false cases against me. I trust the law,” Prajwal Revanna said.

Revanna added that he wanted to apologise to his family and party members for not sharing proper information about his whereabouts, adding that he learnt about the sexual assault allegations against him through YouTube.

“I want to apologise to my family members, my Kumaranna [HD Kumaraswamy], and the party workers for not providing proper information about my whereabouts abroad. On April 26th, when the elections were over, there was no case against me. The SIT was not formed. Two or three days after I left, I saw these allegations against me on YouTube. I also wrote to the SIT through my lawyer asking for seven days,” Revanna said.

The Hassan MP also claimed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other top leaders publicly discussed it, stating, “This is a political conspiracy”.

Prajwal Revanna, 33, is the grandson of JD(S) leader and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda and the NDA’s candidate for the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency. He has been accused of sexually abusing women on multiple occasions.

Revanna reportedly fled for Germany on the 27th of April, a day after Hassan went to the polls. Interpol issued a ‘Blue Corner Notice’ seeking information on his whereabouts in response to a request from the SIT via the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

On the 18th of May, a Special Court for Elected Representatives issued an arrest warrant for Prajwan Revanna in response to the SIT’s application.