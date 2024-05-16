National Commission for Women (NCW) has summoned Bibhav Kumar, aide of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to appear before NCW tomorrow, May 17. Bibhav Kumar has been accused of assaulting AAP MP Swati Maliwal at the CM’s residence in Delhi.

In its notice sent to Arvind Kejriwal’s office, the NCW said that it has taken suo moto cognisance of the news of DCW chief Swati Maliwal accusing Arvind Kejriwal’s aide of assaulting her at CM Kejriwal’s residence.

NCW summons Bibhav Kumar, former PS to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to appear before the National Commission for Women tomorrow.



NCW has called for a hearing on the matter on May 17 and has ordered all concerned parties to appear before the commission in person. In case Bibhav Kumar fails to appear for the hearing, the NCW will ‘use the route of issuing summons through the police’ for further action against Kumar.

The commission wrote in its notice, “Now therefore, take notice that the Commission in view of the above has scheduled a hearing in the matter on 17th May, 2024 at 11 am wherein you are required to appear in person before the Commission.”

On Monday (13th May), the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal accused the former Personal secretary of Arvind Kejriwal of assaulting her. Notably, she is yet to register a formal complaint in the matter.

Citing sources, News18 reported that a call was made to the Police Control Room (PCR) from the residence of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at 10 am. Following the call, a team of police reached the spot.

The accused, Bibhav Kumar, was recently sacked by the Vigilance Department from the position of personal secretary over a 2007 case involving assault against a public servant.