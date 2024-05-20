On Monday (20th May), the Times Now crew accused Vikas Kumar, the Chief Media Coordinator of the Aam Aadmi Party, of assaulting and abusing them and filed a Police complaint. Following the complaint, the Delhi Police visited the party’s office in the National capital to probe their allegations.

According to the complaint, Vikas Kumar pushed, slapped, and abused the female journalist of Times Now, journalist Aakanksha Khajuria, and also broke the camera screen after being confronted about recent findings by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Incidentally, the attack was caught on camera. Notably, Times Now, in its “Operation Black Dollar”, reported that AAP received Rs 7.08 crore as foreign donations from 2014 to 2022, citing a dossier submitted by the ED.

AAP attacks Times Now crew!



On camera: TIMES NOW's @aakaaanksha & team heckled, video journalist pushed & slapped.



This is the second time that AAP has misbehaved with TIMES NOW… Mr. Arvind Kejriwal, control your media coordinator and your goons: @NavikaKumar's message to…

The ED has sent the dossier to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). According to the ED dossier, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party violated the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) and the Representational of People Act (RPA). Times Now accessed the document and is carrying out its reportage under the name ‘Operation Black Dollar’.

According to the report, AAP received funds from countries like Canada, Saudi Arabia, and Australia. Many donors used the same credit cards while donating to AAP. According to the ED dossier, the foreign donation was directly deposited in the party’s account in the IDBI bank. Further details about the ED dossier can be read by clicking here.

The media house has highlighted that this is not the first time when its crew was attacked by the Aam Aadmi Party. Earlier, its staff was abused and attacked by the Arvind Kejriwal-led party after the media house exposed his grand CM house nicknamed ‘Sheeshmahal’.

After the recent attack on Times Now’s journalist and cameraman, Navika Kumar, the Editor-In-Chief of Times Network Group issued a stern message to the Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal asking him to control its media coordinator and goons.

On camera: AAP media co-ordinator misbehaves with TIMES NOW reporter @aakaaanksha, video journalist pushed & slapped.



If you touch any reporter or video journalist of TIMES NOW, then you will face the wrath of the entire public of Delhi… We have questions, which we will…

Narrating the assault, Times Now’s video journalist Radha Krishna said, “While we were conversing with AAP workers, they abruptly snatched the cable and broke the camera. They then used the cable to strike me on the head.”

#OperationBlackDollar#TimesNow's reporter was pushed, team heckled, and camera broken – WATCH



#TimesNow's video journalist, Radha Krishna, recounts the incident.



While we were conversing with AAP workers, they abruptly snatched the cable and broke the camera. They then used…

Following the attack, the reporter dialed 100 on her phone and informed the Police about the incident. The Delhi Police asked them to undergo medical tests.

Female Journalist of Times now is assaulted by AAP workers inside AAP office for asking questions about Swati Maliwal. The Cameraman was also manhandled & his Camera is also broken.



Top to bottom, all are goons in this party?pic.twitter.com/lx5Su4J6w9 — Mr Sinha (Modi's family) (@MrSinha_) May 20, 2024

Acting on the complaint, when the Delhi police personnel reached the AAP office, they were not allowed to enter.

AAP faces mounting criticism for acts of hooliganism

Several politicians, cutting across party lines, condemned the attack on the Times Now crew by AAP workers. National Conference leader Bashir Ahmad called the incident “unfortunate” and added, “Political parties should not stop reporters from asking pointed questions…this is their duty. I congratulate the Times Now reporter that despite being heckled, she continued with her reportage.”

Responding to Times Now’s report about AAP’s foreign funding and manhandling of the channel crew, BJP leader Shazia Ilmi said, “It’s hardly a matter of surprise that AAP has been receiving foreign funds for so long illegally.”

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also condemned the attack on the Times Now crew. He slammed the Aam Aadmi Party citing the examples of Swati Maliwal and Delhi Chief Secretary and pointed out that this has been happening constantly.

Minister Puri said, “First they beat up your (Times Now) reporter Bhavna, they (on Feb 19, 2018) called Delhi chief secretary at CM Kejriwal’s residence and at around 12:15 am, they beat up him.”.

Citing the Swati Maliwal assault case, the Minister added, “Troll army of this party targeted me when I spoke on these issues…they recently assaulted Swati Maliwal who is the MP of their own party. Sanjay Singh accepted that former PS of Kejriwal, Bibhav Kumar misbehaved with Maliwal and then retracted his statement.”

“This is a murky game,” the Union Minister added.