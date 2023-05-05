Punjab police detain Times Now journalist Bhavana Kishore for hours, Group Editor says intimidated for exposing Arvind Kejriwal: What we know

On the 5th of May at around 10:15 PM, Times Network Group Editor Navika Kumar tweeted a video of Punjab police detaining Times Now Navbharat journalist Bhavana Kishore.

“I demand that @BhagwantMann & @ArvindKejriwal to release @TNNavbharat reporter @BhawanaKishore immediately. Detained by @DGPPunjabPolice for the last 7 hours. Accused of an accident when she was not driving a car. This is serious intimidation of the media.#sheeshmahalBadla”, Navika tweeted.

Navika Kumar alleged that the woman journalist Bhavana Kishore had been detained for the past 7 hours. According to her tweet, Punjab police detained her over allegations of an accident when she was not even driving the car.

Navika further alleged that this is “serious intimidation of the media”. Tweeted this with the hashtag #sheeshmahalbadla”, Navika indicated that this was vindictive action against Times Now journalist because they recently did a story exposing how Arvind Kejriwal spend Rs 45 crores of the taxpayers money in construction a palatial house for himself.

Responding to this, BJP leader Tajinder Bagga tweeted, “last year on 6th may @PunjabPoliceInd kidnapped me on the instructions of @ArvindKejriwal. today on 5th may Punjab Police kidnapped @TimesNow woman reporter Bhavna Kishore for exposing Kejriwal Sheesh Mahal. Punjab Police failed to stop drugs in Punjab but dancing on instructions of Kejriwal”.

Arvind Kejriwal splurged ₹45 crores on his mansion

A recent investigation by Times Now Navbharat found that the official bungalow of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Civil Lines was renovated at a cost of almost Rs 45 crore.

The report, termed “Operation Sheesh Mahal,” said that Rs 44.78 crore of taxpayer funds were utilised for the renovations, raising questions about the Aam Aadmi Party’s commitment to promoting austerity.

The channel obtained documents that indicate the curtains at Arvind Kejriwal’s residence were priced at around Rs 5-8 lakh per piece. According to the documents, 23 curtains were approved for installation at the residence of Delhi CM and AAP national convenor, with a total cost of Rs 97 lakhs.

Imported from Vietnam, the marble used for the renovation of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence cost around Rs 3 crores. The flooring was done using ‘Deor Pearl Marble’, known for its superior quality. Additionally, Rs 21,60,000 was spent on the chemical adhesive used to fix the marble.

The documents also reveal that a sum of Rs 40 lakhs was spent on installing six almirahs at the official residence of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

In 2013, Arvind Kejriwal stated that he and his AAP ministers would not occupy the government-provided bungalows and instead opt for smaller government flats. Ten years on, the lofty promises and claims made by him appear nothing but political grandstanding.

(This is a developing story. OpIndia will update this story when more information emerges)