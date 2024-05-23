In the Ghazipur district of Uttar Pradesh, Mukhtar Sulemani stabbed a person named Vishal Gupta in the neck while attempting to behead him on the 14th of May. Vishal’s hand was severed while he attempted to defend himself against the second attack. Accused Sulemani was miffed over the victim asking him to work properly. The accused has been arrested after the victim lodged a complaint.

This incident transpired in the Dildarnagar police station area of Ghazipur. On the 17th of May, victim Vishal Gupta filed a complaint with the police, stating that he works at Pradhan Dhaba in Hussainabad, Ghazipur. The Dhaba’s owner is named Taufiq. When Vishal needed an assistant, he hired Ghazipur resident Mukhtar Suleimani.

उक्त प्रकरण के सम्बन्ध में अभियोग पंजीकृत कर अग्रिम विधिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है । — Ghazipur Police (@ghazipurpolice) May 19, 2024

On the 14th of May Vishal rebuked Sulemani for not doing his job correctly and being negligent at work. He advised Sulemani that if he is unable to do his job well, he should return home. Sulemani held a resentment against this. Vishal went to sleep after having dinner at around 11:40 pm that night and soon after, Mukhtar Sulemani arrived with a knife.

Sulemani attacked Vishal’s neck when he was sleeping causing the victim to wake up in panic after being injured by the first strike. As the accused was about to strike again, the victim grabbed his knife. During the snatching, Vishal’s hand was slashed with a knife. By then, the people staying nearby had arrived.

According to Vishal, Mukhtar Sulemani fled when he noticed people approaching. Vishal was immediately sent to the local hospital, however, given Vishal’s critical condition, doctors referred him to the district hospital. Vishal’s condition had deteriorated significantly due to severe bleeding and he underwent treatment at the trauma centre.

Notably, Subaiv Khan and Raja, among others, worked at this dhaba and assisted Vishal in taking him to the hospital, but no one informed the police. Vishal filed a police complaint on the 17th of May after his health began to recuperate. The victim has sought strict action against Sulemani. The police have filed a FIR against the accused under Section 307 of the IPC.

Meanwhile, Avinash Choubey, a Ghazipur Bajrang Dal official, demanded that the police take stern action against Sulemani. Police nabbed the accused on Sunday. OpIndia has obtained a copy of the FIR. OpIndia spoke with the victim who told us that he would not work at Taufiq’s dhaba now.

Vishal and Mukhtar Sulemani live in the same area and since the two have known each other for a long time, Vishal let Sulemani work with him. Taufiq, the dhaba owner, initially paid for some of Vishal’s medical expenses and later the entire cost was incurred by the victim’s family.