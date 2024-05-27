Monday, May 27, 2024
Uttar Pradesh: 15-year-old boy kills his 50-year-old rapist Hakeem Najakat; the Hakeem was earlier booked for cow slaughter and attempted murder

Hakeem Najakat had a criminal past and has half a dozen crimes, including culpable homicide, attempted murder and cow slaughter, lodged against him. He worked as a "hakeem" (traditional Muslim doctor) and was involved in occultism.

Representational Image from News18
Representational Image via News18
On 19th May a 50-year-old man named Hakeem Najakat, also known as Naju, was murdered by a 15-year-old boy in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh. According to the minor, the deceased sexually assaulted him and recorded the horrific act on camera. Nazakat then used the video to blackmail the boy and regularly violate him afterwards, which infuriated the minor and he decided to end his rapist’s life. The boy has been taken into custody and the matter is currently under investigation.

Nazakat’s damaged cell phone has also been found by the police. His body was discovered in a room in his village in Paldi, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Shahpur police station. Superintendent of Police (rural) Aditya Bansal stated, “The room was locked from outside. The corpse was sent for a post-mortem by the police and the minor boy was apprehended and questioned. The murder weapon and Hakeem’s mobile phone were recovered from the location revealed by him.” The police also examined all technical and forensic evidence. A case has been booked under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

The authorities were informed about the incident on 20th May after which they found Hakeem’s partially nude and blood-soaked body at his residence. He had a criminal past and has half a dozen crimes, including culpable homicide, attempted murder and cow slaughter, lodged against him. He worked as a “hakeem” (traditional Muslim doctor) and was involved in occultism.

The accused disclosed that four months ago, Hakeem Najakat had lured him away. He then proceeded to scare and molest him. Najakat also captured the incident on camera and used it as leverage to threaten him and repeatedly sexually abuse the teenager. Najakat even used knife and country-made firearm to intimidate him. On the fateful day when his wife and children were not home, Najakat called the boy there and once again attempted to rape him. Najakat even physically assaulted the boy when he resisted. The minor then attacked Najakat in self-defence. He used a dao (a kind of sword-like weapon), which was kept nearby to strike the man multiple times on his head.

The minor then washed the weapon, his hands and feet. He also broke the phone which he assumed contained his vulgar footage with a stake and quietly came out of the house through the roof. Afterwards, the boy hid the murder weapon in the ruins located in front of the mosque. It was a blind murder case, but when the inquiry was completed, the name of a 15-year-old boy from the same village surfaced, according to police station in-charge Brijesh Kumar. The adolescent admitted to the crime when he was arrested and interrogated.

