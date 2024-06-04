Tuesday, June 4, 2024
After inciting violence with ‘sar pe kafan’ and ‘balidan’, Akhilesh Yadav whines about Yogi govt allegedly detaining ‘political workers’ in UP

On the 3rd of June, Akhilesh Yadav incited violence with phrases like 'sar pe kafan' and talking about how people are 'ready for balidan'. He also spoke about freedom movement like agitation.

Akhilesh Yadav
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday accused the district magistrates and the police administration of several districts of Uttar Pradesh of illegally detaining political workers of opposition parties so that they do not participate in the counting of votes on Tuesday.

“The honourable Supreme Court, the Election Chief @ECISVEEP @CEOUP and the Police Chief @dgpup @Uppolice should immediately take cognizance of the fact that in many districts of Uttar Pradesh, apart from Mirzapur, Aligarh, Kannauj, the District Magistrate and the Police Administration are illegally detaining the political workers of the opposition in their homes so that they cannot participate in the counting of votes tomorrow,” Yadav said in a post on ‘X’ on Monday.

Urging the immediate release of people detained, Yadav slammed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party for allegedly having the audacity to “rig” elections in front of cameras installed by the court.

“Everyone has the right to protect their vote and this is even more so when a government is in power which has the audacity to rig the elections even in front of the cameras installed by the court. Such incidents should be stopped immediately and people detained administratively should be released immediately,” Yadav added.

Asking the government not to indulge in unethical practices that may instigate public anger, Yadav said, “When all political parties are working peacefully, the government and administration should also not do any such unethical work which may lead to public anger.”

“It is hoped that such biased DM and administrative officers will be removed immediately and the counting of votes will be completed in a peaceful environment,” the Samajwadi Party chief added.

Interestingly, Akhilesh Yadav is alleging that ‘political workers’ are being detained by the Yogi Adityanath government after inciting violence ahead of the result day.

On the 3rd of June, Akhilesh Yadav incited violence with phrases like ‘sar pe kafan’ and talking about how people are ‘ready for balidan’. He also spoke about freedom movement like agitation.

The counting of votes for the 543-member Lok Sabha will commence at 8 am on Tuesday. Addressing a press conference on Monday, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar gave a standing ovation to all voters who took part in the Lok Sabha elections.

The Lok Sabha elections were held in seven phases on April 19, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi steering the BJP campaign. A few exit polls predicted that the BJP-led NDA could reach the goal of “400 paar” stated by BJP leaders in the run-up to the elections.

(With inputs from ANI)

