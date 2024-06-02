Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has surrendered before the Tihar jail authorities and is returning to prison on the afternoon of 2nd June as his three-week conditional interim bail in the Delhi Liquor Policy scam case ended yesterday on 1st June.

Earlier in the day, Arvind Kejriwal conveyed that he would visit Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial at Rajghat and the Hanuman temple in Connaught Place before surrendering to Tihar Jail authorities. He added that he would also visit the AAP office at Delhi’s DDU Marg where he would meet party workers.

Out on conditional interim bail for campaigning period, Kejriwal said that he was grateful to the Supreme Court for granting him a 21-day interim bail for campaigning in the Lok Sabha polls.

Taking to X, Kejriwal wrote, “First I will go to Rajghat and pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. From there I will go to Hanuman temple in Connaught Place to seek the blessings of Hanuman ji. And from there I will go to the party office and meet all the workers and party leaders. From there I will leave again for Tihar.”

माननीय सुप्रीम कोर्ट के आदेश पर मैं 21 दिन चुनाव प्रचार के लिए बाहर आया। माननीय सुप्रीम कोर्ट का बहुत बहुत आभार।



आज तिहाड़ जाकर सरेंडर करूँगा। दोपहर 3 बजे घर से निकलूँगा। पहले राजघाट जाकर महात्मा गांधी जी को श्रद्धांजलि दूँगा। वहाँ से हनुमान जी का आशीर्वाद लेने कनॉट प्लेस स्थित… — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 2, 2024

Before surrendering, AAP Supremo Kejriwal held a meeting of the AAP’s political affairs committee at his residence on Saturday, June 1. During the meeting at the Chief Minister’s residence, Kejriwal stressed the need to maintain unity among AAP leaders in his absence, PTI reported quoting sources. Later, he attended a meeting of the opposition I.N.D.I. Alliance at the residence of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi.

Meanwhile, the development of the AAP leader surrendering before the Tihar jail authorities comes after the AAP Supremo suffered back-to-back setbacks from the Courts.

In a major setback to the AAP leader, Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court refused to grant him immediate relief in an interim bail plea. The court reserved the matter for 5th June after hearing the govt and the Delhi CM’s lawyers, forcing Arvind Kejriwal to surrender at Tihar Jail.

Judge Kaveri Baweja of the Rouse Avenue court refused Arvind Kejriwal’s plea seeking immediate relief from returning to Tihar jail.

Representing Kejriwal, Senior Advocate N Hariharan said that by pronouncing the verdict on 5th June, it would be infructuous as the reply is required by 2nd June, but the court refused to concede.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had refused to extend Kejriwal’s conditional interim bail that directed him to surrender and return to Tihar jail by 2nd June.

Kejriwal, who was arrested on 21st March this year, received a big relief on 10th May from the Supreme Court after it granted him interim bail till 1st June in the excise policy scam case on the ground that the AAP leader needed to campaign for his party. The Court while granting him interim bail had imposed several conditions on him including the one that he would have to surrender and return to Tihar jail on 2nd June.