Wednesday, May 29, 2024
HomeNews ReportsMajor setback for Arvind Kejriwal: SC rejects interim bail extension plea, AAP supremo will...
News Reports
Updated:

Major setback for Arvind Kejriwal: SC rejects interim bail extension plea, AAP supremo will have to surrender before jail authorities on June 2

The Delhi CM and AAP supremo had sought bail extension on medical grounds.

OpIndia Staff
Arvind Kejriwal
Arvind Kejriwal (Image Source: ET Energy)
2

On Tuesday, May 28, the Supreme Court turned down the out-on-bail AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal’s plea for the extension of his interim bail in a money-laundering case linked to the Delhi liquor policy set to expire on June 1. The Delhi CM and AAP supremo had sought bail extension on medical grounds.

This decision came after the apex court had also refused an urgent hearing of his plea. During the hearing, the Supreme Court declared that Kejriwal’s request for an extension of interim bail was unrelated to the main case because a decision on the challenge to the arrest was already reserved.

Now, coming as a major setback, Kejriwal will have to surrender before jail authorities on June 2.

Notably, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief had got interim bail from Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta on May 10 to allow him to campaign for the Lok Sabha polls and was asked to surrender to Tihar jail on June 2, a day after the last phase of the seven-phase poll concludes. Now as the day neared, Kejriwal moved the Delhi HC seeking a 7-day extension to his interim bail on medical grounds. 

Senior Advocate Abhishek Singhvi, representing the chief minister sought an extension to Kejriwal’s interim bail claiming he had to undertake various medical tests, including a PET-CT scan, due to his “sudden and unexplained weight loss along with elevated ketone levels,” which could be issues with kidney, severe cardiac condition or even cancer.

The chief minister said he will surrender before jail authorities on June 9 instead of June 2 in his fresh plea filed on May 26.

The apex court, however, while denying an urgent hearing, questioned Senior Advocate Abhishek Singhvi, as to why the Delhi CM’s plea for urgent listing was not mentioned when Justice Dipankar Datta, one of the judges of the main bench headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna which had granted the interim bail to the chief minister, was sitting on the vacation bench.

The vacation bench said, “The matter is already heard, and the judgment is reserved.” It added that it would be appropriate if the Chief Justice of India took a call on the listing of the plea.

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 after he ignored as many as 9 summons for questioning, and was lodged in Tihar jail. The Supreme Court granted him interim bail on 10th May so that he can campaign for the party during the ongoing Lok Sabha polls. He has been asked to return to jail by 2 May.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Pune Porsche crash: Accused teen’s father made 14 calls to doctor before son’s blood test, gave 3 lakh bribe to get blood sample replaced

OpIndia Staff -

‘Kejriwal must declare his successor, I.N.D.I.Alliance has too many conflicting interests’: Amit Shah slams Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Khata Khat’ lies and more in TV9 interview

OpIndia Staff -

Arvind ‘Pinnochio’ Kejriwal lies yet again: Weaves a conspiracy story about Aatishi Marlena being arrested after she was summoned to court in defamation case

OpIndia Staff -

‘Our fault’: Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif refers to the Kargil war, admits Pak backstabbed India by violating the 1999 Lahore Agreement

ANI -

Rohit Sharma’s wife Ritika Sajdeh removes the ‘All Eyes On Rafah’ Instagram story after facing online backlash

OpIndia Staff -

Best wishes to Rahul Gandhi, Kejriwal, and Mamata Banerjee: Pakistani politician Fawad Chaudhry once again endorses I.N.D.I. Alliance, asks for Modi to be defeated

OpIndia Staff -

Naveen Patnaik under Pandian’s control? BJP again questions Odisha’s ‘proxy CM rule’ as viral video shows BJD’s weakening leadership

Paurush Gupta -

Chandan Yadav, arrested in murder of Harsh Raj in Patna, is Vice President of leftist student organization AISA: Chandan was active in the rallies...

OpIndia Staff -

Swati Maliwal assault case: Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar sent to three-day police custody

OpIndia Staff -

Pakistan: How good deed of Christian man Nazir Masih led to his lynching by Islamists over ‘blasphemy’

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com