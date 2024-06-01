After the Supreme Court of India refused to extend the conditional interim bail to Arcvind Kejriwal that requires him to return to jail tomorrow, 2nd June, a Delhi court today refused him immediate relief in an interim bail plea. The court reserved the matter for on 5th June after hearing the govt and the Delhi CM’s lawyers today, which means Arvind Kejriwal will have to surrender at Tihar Jail tomorrow.

Judge Kaveri Baweja of the Rouse Avenue court refused Arvind Kejriwal’s plea for immediate relief so that he does not have to return to jail, but the plea was rejected. Representing Kejriwal, Senior Advocate N Hariharan told that by pronouncing the verdict on 5th June, it will be infructuous as the relied is required by 2nd June, but the court refused to concede.

The lawyer said, “It will become infructuous. I require it latest by tomorrow. Otherwise I will have to surrender.” To which the court said, “You have said you are not asking for an extension of interim bail,” and reiterated that the order will be pronounced Wednesday.

Arvind Kejriwal has filed two bail petitions at the trial court, one seeking a regular bail and the other seeking a 7-day extension of the current interim bail granted by the Supreme Court. The interim bail plea was heard today, while the regular bail plea will be heard on 7 June.

Kejriwal’s lawyer argued that he needs extension of bail for medical tests as he has serious medical condition, which was opposed by the Enforcement Directorate. The probe agency was represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Additional Solicitor General SV Raju exposed the lies of Arvind Kejriwal regarding his health.

They busted the lie of ‘weight-loss’ being peddled by AAP and Kejriwal, saying that his weight actually gained by 1 kg. Moreover, SG Tushar Mehta said that for a person of 5 feet 5 inches height, his current weight of 64 kg is normal.

Both the SG an ASG said that while Kejriwal is now seeking extension of bail for medical tests, he didn’t even go for a scheduled doctor appointment on 24 May. They said that he is attending election rallies since the day he was released from jail, and now he is seeking bail.

SG Tushar Mehta categorically told the court that Kejriwal is lying about being seriously ill, pointing out the way he is travelling across the country attending election rallies. The ASG said that Kejriwal is lying about having kidney disease, saying higher ketone level can be caused by various factors, not only kidney disease.

Responding to the demands for medical tests, the ED lawyers stated that the tests can be done in an hour, and it does not require bail. They assured to get the tests done at AIIMS.

“He does not have kidney disease. It would have required dialysis. All this is a figment of his imagination. This is all bogus … If any tests are required, we will provide all the facilities in jail. We will take him to AIIMS if required … If a person is seriously ill, he cannot campaign like this,” ASG Raju said.

The ED lawyers also raised technical issues, saying that the trial court can’t extend the interim bail granted by the Supreme Court. ASG Raju said that if the trial court was going to consider the plea for interim bail on merits, the rigours of Section 45 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) would apply. Which means the trial court will have to examine whether or not there is a prima facie case made out against Kejriwal and whether he is likely to commit a money laundering offence while out on bail.

He also told the court that Kejriwal’s lawyer has hidden the fact that the Supreme Court has already refused to extend the interim bail by 7 days.

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 for his role in a money laundering case related to the Delhi liquor policy scam case. He was sent to Tihar Jail in judicial custody on 1 April, and the Supreme Court granted him interim bail on 10th May till 1 June so that he can campaign for the Lok Sabha elections, ordering him to surrender on 2nd June.