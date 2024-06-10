On Monday (10th June), the Patna Police arrested two persons from the Gopalganj district in connection with the death of Aryan Raj, the son of a police officer. According to news agency ANI, the accused have been identified as Piyush Raj and Vikas Kumar alias Ayush Raj. Both are sons of Sudish Kumar Yadav, a native of Gopalganj.

While ANI reported that they are related to a political family in Bihar, Hindi media publications have mentioned that they are family members of Rashtriya Janata Dal President Lalu Prasad Yadav.

According to reports in Hindi media outlets, the names of the arrested youths are Akash Yadav and Vikas Yadav. They are the sons of Sudish Yadav, who is the son of Mangroo Yadav, the brother of Lalu Prasad Yadav. Both are accused of murdering an inspector’s son. As per reports, Aryan Raj was murdered at a birthday party, after which both accused had absconded.

According to the Police, they were staying in the flat on rent at AG Colony, under the Shastri Nagar police station area in Patna city. Police said that Ayush and his brother organised a party and invited friends, including Aryan on Friday night and liquor bottles along with other illicit items were also recovered from the spot.

Based on the statement of Aryan’s father, the police registered a case against them. The Police added that the body was sent for a post-mortem and the report is still awaited. Further investigation is underway.

According to media reports, the murder took place on Friday night in Sudish Yadav’s flat in AG Colony, Shastri Nagar police station area of Patna. The deceased was identified as Aryan Raj, the 17-year-old son of ASI Shyam Ranjan Singh, a resident of Arrah. Shyam Ranjan Singh is posted in the Special Branch at the Police Headquarters in Patna.

Patna Police SP Swarna Prabhat said that the Patna Police, along with the Gopalganj Police, conducted a raid in Phulwaria and arrested both accused. According to the information, the deceased, Aryan, lived with his family in Gandhi Murti Nagar located in Patel Nagar. He had left late on Friday evening, telling his mother that he was going to attend a birthday party. When he did not return home until late, the family began searching for him. Late that night, the Shastri Nagar police station received a phone call reporting that Aryan had been murdered. The police reached the spot on Saturday morning, broke the lock, and recovered the body.

The flat where Aryan’s body was found is registered under Sudish Yadav’s name. He was in the village at that time. As per reports, it was Vikas’s birthday. Both Akash and Vikas, who are Sudish’s sons, were present at the party. It is alleged that Vikas already had a dispute with Aryan. The police stated that the murder was premeditated. Aryan had passed the 12th grade this year and was about to go out of town to study. In this case, the police from Phulwaria have arrested Akash and Vikas.