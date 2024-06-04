Tuesday, June 4, 2024
Updated:

After invoking Churchill, WWII, and getting slammed for it on social media, Congress leader Manish Tewari says people’s mandate should be respected

Congress' alliance partner and former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav had openly asked his supporters and party workers to stay ready to fight. Many other leaders, and 'activists' were found making similar calls.

OpIndia Staff
Image via Hindustan Times
4

 Ahead of the counting of the votes, Congress MP and party candidate from Chandigarh Manish Tewari on Tuesday said that whatever the decision of the Lok Sabha elections comes he will “respect” that, adding that this is the capability of Indian democracy.

“It is Tuesday, Hanuman’s day. People have expressed their opinions. The opinions are locked in the EVMs. The EVMs will open and the opinion will come out. Whatever the people’s decision will be, everyone should accept it with respect. This is the capability of Indian democracy,” Tiwary said.

Tewari’s statement of ‘respecting the mandate’ however, comes after a controversial post on the night of Monday, June 3.

The Congress candidate from Chandigarh had posted an eulogy for Winston Churchill, the former British PM during World War 2 and the person responsible for the deaths of millions of Indians in man-made famine.

Manish Tewari’s post on X

“We shall fight on the beaches, we shall fight on the landing grounds, we shall fight on the fields and on the streets, we shall fight on the hills. We shall never surrender. Prime Minister Winston Churchill, June 4, 1940, House of Commons,” Tewari posted.

Tewari’s post came amid a number of similar posts and statements by Congress leaders, alliance partners, and supporters that suggested they are not going to accept the people’s mandate unless they win. June 4, is the day the election results come out and Tewari’s post suggested a very problematic mindset of a number of Congress and I.N.D.I. Alliance leaders that betrayed outright election denialism and a call for chaos.

Congress’ alliance partner and former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav had openly asked his supporters and party workers to stay ready to fight, suggesting incitement of violence if the election results do not go in their favor. Many other leaders, and ‘activists’ were found making similar calls.

The posts and statements made by the INDI Alliance leaders suggesting election denialism have created a concern for the counting day across the country.

Manish Tewari’s sudden remembrance of the former British PM who is known for his brutal hatred for Indians triggered a wave of responses among X users who asked why is an Indian politician worshipping a British colonial tyrant who was directly responsible for the deaths of millions of our people.

“So basically you will fight with the Indian public for not giving you the mandate. Congress can stoop to any length just to make their frog prince the next PM”, replied Rishi Bagree on Tewari’s post.

screenshot from X

“You found the quote of a genocidal PM of a colony that impoverished and killed millions of our countrymen through an intentionally created famine in our nation to express hope? Slow clap, Manish” posted Kartikeya Tanna.

screenshot from X

Author Ajit Datta posted that it is not surprising to see a Congress leader praising a British PM because Congress was, afterall, created by the British colonial forces.

Dr Shivam reminded Tewari that all this enthusiasm for “fighting” should have been used during the election campaign, instead, Congress spent its resources fighting the media, the people and the Supreme Court.

As of the latest updates, the counting process is underway with the first counting of postal ballots. Results of 175 Assembly constituencies in Andhra Pradesh and 147 Assembly constituencies in Odisha and results of by-polls in 25 Assembly constituencies will also be declared today. 542 candidates across the country are awaiting their political fate today.

In the 2019 elections, NDA wrested 353 seats, of which the BJP won 303 alone. The Opposition’s UPA got only 93 seats of which the Congress got 52.

The Lok Sabha elections were conducted in seven phases- on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. 

(With inputs from ANI)

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

Pay
