Rajat Dalal, an Instagram fitness influencer and bodybuilder was arrested by Ahmedabad police for abducting and torturing an 18-year-old boy for an Instagram post he shared on his account. The incident came to light when the student posted a viral video on his social media account.

According to reports, Rajat Dalal abducted the college student, forced him to clean a toilet, and subjected him to cruel treatment, including smearing cow dung on his face. Rajat Dalal aggressively attacked the student and also urinated on his face. He then proceeded to threaten the student and his mother, leading to the filing of a complaint against him and his subsequent arrest.

Following Rajat Dala’s arrest, a video surfaced on social media in which, at first, you can see a snippet of the post the student had shared of Rajat in the gym. he had captioned the post, “roz subha apna muh gym me dikhaker mera din kharab karta hai”. This is followed by a small video where it can be seen that Rajat Dalal and his friends are hitting the kid in the car and asking him to call Rajat Dalal “Papa” and apologize for sharing the post on social media.

Rajat Dalal arrested by Ahmedabad police for abducting and physically and mentally torturing a young boy!!pic.twitter.com/RwXzygPXqh — LAFDAVLOG (@lafdavlog) June 5, 2024

With 1 million followers on Instagram, bodybuilder, Instagram fitness influencer, and power-lifter Rajat Dalal, known for his extreme fitness videos, has a huge fan base.

The incident, reportedly, occurred after the student posted a video on his social media account of Rajat in the gym with the caption “roz subha apna muh gym me dikhaker mera din kharab karta hai”. After the post went viral on social media, Rajat called the boy and asked him to meet him outside his society. When the boy arrived, Rajat with his aides abducted him.

Rajat Dalal and his aides then assaulted the boy verbally and physically. “How dare you make my video? I will cut you into pieces and not spare you,” he reportedly told the student as they took him to a cowshed where they smeared his face with cow dung.

Later they took him to a flat in the Green Gales Society in Jagatpur and made him clean a toilet while assaulting him continuously. When the boy fell unconscious, Rajat Dalal allegedly urinated on the boy’s face. As the boy regained consciousness Rajat dropped him off to his mother. He made the student do squats infront of her and left the place after threatening them.

“I would have killed him, but he’s too young, so I am sparing him. I am a Jat from Haryana. I have big connections here. The police can’t harm me; they are in my pocket,” the fitness influencer allegedly told the victim’s mother before leaving.

Following the incident, the victim lodged a complaint at Sabarmati Police Station in Ahmedabad. This led to an investigation into the matter, resulting in Dalal and his three associates’ arrest.

The police registered a case against the influencer and his friends for abduction and assault.