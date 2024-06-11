On 11th June, the Mumbai anti-terrorism squad (ATS) arrested four illegal Bangladeshi immigrants living in Mumbai, Maharashtra, who were using fake Indian documents. The accused have been identified as 33-year-old Riyaz Hussain Shaikh, 54-year-old Sultan Siddique Shaikh, 46-year-old Ibrahim Shafiullah Sheikh and 39-year-old Farooq Usmangani Shaikh. All of them hail from Kabit Haat of Moninangar in district Novakhali of Bangladesh.

The ATS identified five more Bangladeshis living in the city using fake Indian documents. A search operation has been initiated to apprehend them. Reports suggest that the arrested illegal immigrants also obtained voter cards and cast votes in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The voter cards were obtained using fake Indian documents.

ATS has booked the illegal immigrants under Sections 465, 468, 471, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 12(1A) of the Indian Passport Act. Reportedly, the case against them has been registered for illegally staying in India. ATS also found out that the illegal Bangladeshis obtained proof that they went to live in Surat, Gujarat. They had obtained passports from Surat. According to ABP News report, they prepared fake documents in Gujarat and shifted to Mumbai. Riyaz and Sultan reportedly voted in Mumbai using the voter cards obtained from fake documents.

One of the five other Bangladeshis for whom ATS is looking for reportedly went to Saudi Arabia using Indian passports obtained using false documents. Rest of them are absconding and the investigating agencies are looking for them.

All of the arrested accused were produced in court by ATS. Three were sent to judicial custody while one of the them was sent to ATS custody till 14th June.

Nine illegal Bangladeshi women arrested earlier in Mumbai

Earlier, 9 female illegal Bangladeshis were arrested from areas around Mira Road, Mumbai. On 7th June, MBVV (Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar) police authorities announced that nine Bangladeshi women have been arrested in a major crackdown on illegal immigration for overstaying in India without the necessary documents. Another woman has also been apprehended for providing them with refuge. On 5th June, the Naya Nagar police carried out a raid in the Shanti Nagar and Gita Nagar areas of Mira Road based on confidential information, which led to the action.