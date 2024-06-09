On 7th June, MBVV (Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar) police authorities announced that nine Bangladeshi women had been arrested in a major crackdown on illegal immigration for overstaying in India without the necessary documents. Another woman has also been apprehended for providing them with refuge. On 5th June, the Naya Nagar police carried out a raid in the Shanti Nagar and Gita Nagar areas of Mira Road based on confidential information, which led to the action.

Furthermore, the cops are also on the lookout for the owner of the house where the women were staying. According to the police, the accused people are facing charges under multiple provisions of the Foreigners Act, the Passport Act, and the Indian Penal Code. “The woman who had given them shelter was also arrested. The owner of the house is wanted in the case. We have charged them under provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the Passport Act and the Foreigners Act,” informed an official.

Notably, eight illegal Rohingya immigrants were captured by the Mira Bhayandar Police on 29th February, near Bhayandar in the seaside town of Uttan. The accused individuals were originally from Myanmar and were identified as Imam Hussain Abdul Kasim (25), Mohammad Johar Noor Mohammad (39), Amir Hussain Asad Ali (42), Ali Hussain Abdul Sobi (49), Noorul Amin Yusuf Ali (52), Kamal Hussain Noor Kamal (35), Mohammad Zakir Hussain Abu Alam (30) and Hamid Hussain Ali Akbar (55). They were nabbed on 26th February at the fishing jetty in Chowk village while attempting to give a slip to the police squad. It was discovered that they spoke Hindi fluently. They were charged under the Foreigners Act and the Indian Passport Act after they failed to produce valid documentation enabling them to stay in the country.

Meanwhile, Mira Road has been infested by fundamentalists and the region has become a centre for Islamists who openly indulge in jihadi activities, commit heinous crimes as well as harass and target Hindus. OpIndia had reported on 15 such cases from last year where these radicals wreaked havoc in the area and attacked helpless Hindus, their families and especially their daughters. From older women to girls as young as 13 years old, they were drugged, kidnapped, tortured and sexually assaulted by these Muslim males.

Hindu females were trapped into relationships in the name of love only to get tormented and assaulted at the hands of their Mulsim partners and husbands. Shockingly, in many instances, even the families including the mothers of the perpetrators condoned their horrible deeds and forced the victims to marry them and embrace Islam. Needless to say, Hindu religious processions also came under attack in the area, just as they did across the rest of India. Hindus are forced to plead for justice and the safety of their women while extremists are on the rampage there.

Unsurprisingly, there is always a direct and significant correlation between these anti-social jihadi elements and illegal construction. The fanatics of Mira Road had threatened and brutally attacked Hindus on 21st January as they celebrated the consecration of the Ram Mandir and the Lord’s return to his home in Ayodhya after 500 years after which the administration took stern action against the former and the unlawful construction of the culprits were demolished by the Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC) in the presence of Maharashtra Security Force and Mumbai Police on 23rd January.

OpIndia was able to acquire a copy of the First Information Report in the matter where the complainant stated that he was threatened and assaulted by about fifty to sixty members of a particular community while he was driving around the Mira Road area. They also attacked his vehicle with rods and removed the Hindu flag that he had placed on it. “They raised slogans of Allah-hu-Akhbar, hit me on my head with an iron rod, and tried to kill me. They also saw a poster of Lord Hanuman on the car and puked on the poster. This has hurt our Hindu religious sentiments. They even pelted stones at women and small kids who accompanied me for a ride,” the formal complaint read.

Conclusion

The disturbing patterns of giving sanctuary to infiltrators and the widening cloud of Islamism over Mira Road should be a major cause of concern for the authorities and other citizens alike. The fact that these occurrences are only the beginning of the problems is much more concerning.

The issue is far more perilous and deeply ingrained. The region is always in the news for all the wrong reasons particularly the attacks on Hindus. The neighbourhood is rapidly turning into a “sensitive area,” and if things haven’t already become that dire, there won’t be much longer until it is also declared as a no-go zone for the non-Muslim community and Hindus would be lynched for even stepping a foot there.