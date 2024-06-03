A day after the government of Islamic country Maldives ‘banned’ Israeli passport holders from visiting their archipelago, the Israeli embassy in India has released some advisory with stunning alternatives in India for its citizens.

Since the Maldives is no longer welcoming Israelis, here are some beautiful and amazing Indian beaches where where Israeli tourists are warmly welcomed and treated with utmost hospitality. 🏖️🇮🇳



“Since the Maldives is no longer welcoming Israelis, here are some beautiful and amazing Indian beaches where where Israeli tourists are warmly welcomed and treated with utmost hospitality”, the Israeli embassy posted on social media, attaching stunning images from Indian beach destinations that are visited by Israeli diplomats.

The images include beaches of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep Islands, Goa and Kerala.

Maldives bans Israeli passport holders from visiting

Maldives on Sunday, June 2, announced its decision to impose a ban on the entry of individuals holding Israeli passports into the country. Maldives Minister of Homeland Security and Technology, Ali Ihsaan, announced the decision while addressing a news conference at Maldives President’s Office on Sunday.

In a press release, the Maldives President’s Office stated, “President Dr Mohamed Muizzu, following a recommendation from the Cabinet, has resolved to impose a ban on Israeli passports.”

The press release reads, “The Cabinet decision includes amending necessary laws to prevent Israeli passport holders from entering the Maldives and establishing a Cabinet subcommittee to oversee these efforts.”

Furthermore, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu has decided to appoint a special envoy to assess the needs of Palestinians. He has also decided to start a fundraising campaign to provide assistance to the people of Palestine, with the help of United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees.

Israel is currently engaged in a war against Hamas terrorists in Gaza after the October 7 massacre where hundreds of Hamas terrorists launched an attack on Israeli civilians. Hundreds of civilians, including babies and elderly, along with many foreign nationals , were kidnapped into Gaza. Many of those victims are yet to return. Israel has stated that their military operation on Gaza will stop only when Hamas is destroyed.