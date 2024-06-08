On Friday (7th June), JDU advisor and national spokesperson KC Tyagi slammed the I.N.D.I. alliance leaders for attempting to court Nitish Kumar by offering him the PM post. KC Tyagi stated that the opposition bloc ill-treated the Bihar Chief Minister, who played a key role in forming the I.N.D.I. alliance in the first place. He added that the same I.N.D.I. alliance, which had refused to make JDU Supremo and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar the National Convenor, is now offering him the Prime Minister’s post. Tyagi noted that they have outrightly rejected the offer and reiterated JDU’s support for the NDA alliance under the leadership of PM Modi.

KC Tyagi asserted that there is no question of looking back or joining the I.N.D.I. alliance as their party’s respect has been restored with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Notably, speaking with The Indian Express on Friday, Tyagi said, “Such is the game of politics that those who had refused to make Nitish Kumar INDIA bloc’s national convenor have been now making offers to make Nitish PM.”

KC Tyagi added that the Congress and other parties “ill-treated” Nitish because of which he was “forced to return” to the NDA in January this year. He further stated, “There is no question of looking back, as was also said several times by Nitish Kumar during the election campaign. We are now a valued partner of the NDA and we will strengthen the hands of Narendra Modi, who is all set to become Prime Minister for the third straight term.”

Tyagi pointed out that Nitish played an instrumental role in the idea of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc yet he was “pushed aside” by various members of the opposition bloc.

He added, “With the NDA, our respectability is restored and Nitish Kumar has become a stakeholder in national politics. We are getting a lot of respect from ally BJP.”

It is pertinent to note that Nitish Kumar-led JDU has bagged 12 seats while Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP has won 16 seats in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. BJP won 240 seats and fell below the halfway mark on its own, but with the support of the alliance partners, NDA got absolute majority for government formation and its continuation. During the NDA partners’ meet, both alliance partners lauded PM Modi’s leadership and extended unconditional support to the NDA after which President Droupadi Murmu officially invited BJP leader Narendra Modi to form government for the historic third term.

Meanwhile, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar snapped ties with the Mahagathbandan in January this year after a war of words erupted between the leaders of the RJD and JDU over dynastic politics.

Reacting to his critical remarks on dynastic politics, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter Rohini Acharya made personal remarks about Nitish Kumar.

She shared three posts on X and later deleted them. In those posts, she wrote, “He promises to be a socialist leader, whose ideology changes like the winds. What will happen by getting annoyed when no one is worthy of himself? Who can avoid fate when there is a fault in one’s own intention? Often some people do not see their shortcomings, but keep misbehaving to throw mud on someone else.”

Earlier, the JDU leaders had expressed displeasure with the I.N.D.I. alliance leaders over the issue of the appointment of National Convenor, “wrong timing” of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and Congress’ indecision, delay on seat-sharing formula, and poll preparedness. In fact, he had been expressing his disappointment with the opposition bloc for months and a heated incident involving Nitish Kumar took place in Delhi in December last year as well.

According to reports, during the opposition bloc meeting, DMK leader TR Baalu requested an English translation of Nitish Kumar’s Hindi speech, leading to a surprising eruption from the Bihar Chief Minister. Expressing frustration, Nitish Kumar asserted that Hindi is the national language and insisted that everyone should comprehend it. His outburst continued for several minutes, delving into Indian history and criticising the imposition of English.

After snapping ties with the Mahagathbandan, Kumar maintained that there was no question of him going anywhere else as they would stay together with NDA.