Tuesday, June 11, 2024
HomeNews ReportsNo more Muslim as Minority Affairs Minister: Modi 3.0 makes a necessary change, appoints...
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

No more Muslim as Minority Affairs Minister: Modi 3.0 makes a necessary change, appoints Buddhist Kiren Rijiju for the position

Conventionally, only Muslim politicians were appointed as the Minority Affairs Minister.

OpIndia Staff
No more Muslim as Minority Affairs Minister: Modi 3.0 makes a necessary change, appoints Buddhist Kiren Rijiju for the position
Kiren Rijiju with PM Narendra Modi, image via Press Information Bureau
8

On Sunday (9th June), Kiren Rijiju was sworn in as the Union Minister of Minority Affairs. The BJP MP from Arunachal Pradesh becomes the first Buddhist to hold the position of Minority Affairs Minister since its constitution in January 2006.

Conventionally, only Muslim politicians were appointed as the Minority Affairs Minister. The Congress-led-UPA government started the convention with the appointment of Abdul Rahman Antulay between 2006 and 2009.

The position was subsequently held by Salman Khurshid and K Rahman Khan. After the NDA came to power, the Modi government chose Najma Heptulla and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi to lead the Ministry of Minority Affairs.

The big shift came in July 2022 when BJP leader Smriti Irani was roped in by the Modi government as the Minority Affairs Minister. Irani was assisted by Christian John Barla as the Minister of State.

Kiren Rijiju, who has previously served as Minister of Law, will now lead the Ministry of Minority Affairs. George Kurian, a Christian politician from Kerala, has been appointed as the Minister of State.

It must be mentioned that Muslims constitute the largest majority among ‘religious minorities’ in India. The Ministry of Minority Affairs was carved out of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment by the UPA government in 2006.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘Muslim villagers socially boycotting Hindus, cut water supply to their farmlands’: Administration calls media reports about Kaushambi issue wrong. This is the ground situation

राहुल पाण्डेय -
OpIndia has also obtained a letter addressed to the local Deputy SP. In this letter, the village Pradhan Naseer Ahmed, Abrar's son Guddu, Akram, Naushad, and Wahab have been identified as the masterminds behind the boycott of Hindus.
News Reports

Muslim quota in cabinet berths: After failing to find a single ‘injustice’ to Muslims in 10 years of Modi govt, ‘Liberals’ find new excuse...

Anurag -
For the past decade, PM Modi-led government has been under relentless scrutiny for various reasons, specifically by self-proclaimed left-liberals and Islamists. Despite the efforts by the government of India, these critics have struggled to pinpoint any concrete evidence that there has been systematic injustice or widespread discrimination against Muslims or any other minority community under the Modi government. The narrative of exclusion is now being pushed to set a narrative that Muslims are marginalised despite making up the largest population of the country after Hindus.

PM Modi responds to Trudeau’s sanctimonious congratulatory message after days, reminds Canadian PM of ‘mutual respect’

12 baj gaye hain, don’t give an over to a Sikh at 12 o’clock: Former Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal insults Sikhs while talking during...

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya sues alleged RSS member Santanu Sinha for making derogatory claims of sexual harassment

Bihar: 2 grandsons of Lalu Yadav’s brother arrested for murder of police officer’s 17-year-old son in Patna

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

‘Muslim villagers socially boycotting Hindus, cut water supply to their farmlands’: Administration calls media reports about Kaushambi issue wrong. This is the ground situation

राहुल पाण्डेय -

Amroha: Ata ur Rehman molests a woman, threatens to kill her, and hurls abuses; limps out of the Police station with support after being...

OpIndia Staff -

Chhattisgarh: Satnami Samaj stages protest in Baloda bazaar, seeks CBI probe in May incident where miscreants damaged revered religious symbol

OpIndia Staff -

Supreme Court refuses to quash charges against Congress leader Vinay Kulkarni in BJP worker Yogesh Gowda murder case: All you need to know

OpIndia Staff -

Removing minor’s innerwear and undressing oneself not ‘attempt to rape’: Rajasthan High Court changes rape conviction to outraging modesty

OpIndia Staff -

Muslim quota in cabinet berths: After failing to find a single ‘injustice’ to Muslims in 10 years of Modi govt, ‘Liberals’ find new excuse...

Anurag -

Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP activists allegedly murder senior TDP leader Gourinath Chowdary over political rivalry

OpIndia Staff -

Uttar Pradesh: Khalil poses as Anil, rapes, tortures a Hindu woman, forces her to convert to Islam; arrested

OpIndia Staff -

PM Modi responds to Trudeau’s sanctimonious congratulatory message after days, reminds Canadian PM of ‘mutual respect’

OpIndia Staff -

12 baj gaye hain, don’t give an over to a Sikh at 12 o’clock: Former Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal insults Sikhs while talking during...

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com