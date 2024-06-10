On Monday (10th June), Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann justified assault on actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut saying that the CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur who allegedly slapped Kangana was “angry” over the former’s comments on the farmers’ protest.

“That was anger. She (Kangana Ranaut) had said things earlier and there was anger for it in the heart of that woman (CISF constable). This should not have happened. But in reply to it, despite being a public figure – a film star and an elected MP – saying that the entire Punjab is a terrorist is wrong… On every issue, you say that they are terrorists and separatists. If farmers hold protests, they are called terrorists…it is wrong,” CM Bhagwant Mann said adding that Punjab feeds the nation and Punjabis have made sacrifices for the country.

Before the Punjab CM, Kulwinder Kaur’s mother and brother also defended the suspended CISF official saying that whatever she did was absolutely justified and that Kangana Ranaut must have ‘instigated’ Kaur to slap the BJP MP. Even the SGPC has taken a similar stand, blaming Kangana for the assault while trying to excuse Kulwinder Kaur’s behaviour on ‘anger’.

As reported earlier, The incident unfolded on Thursday (6th June) when the actor-turned-MP-elect Kangana Ranaut was heading for New Delhi to attend a meeting of the newly elected NDA Members of Parliament. When she was at Chandigarh Airport, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable Kulwinder Kaur launched an attack and assaulted her.

Later, an irate Kulwinder was seen speaking with people in a video in circulation on social media. In the video, the constable said, “Kangana made a statement saying farmers were protesting in Delhi for Rs 100 to Rs 200. At the time, my mother was one of the protesters.”

Subsequently, the constable was detained and taken to the CISF Commandant Office for interrogation. Kulwinder was suspended and the CISF filed a formal complaint against her and directed a court of inquiry into the matter.

