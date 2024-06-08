Saturday, June 8, 2024
HomeNews Reports‘My daughter did the right thing’: After brother, mother of Kulwinder Kaur defends the...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

‘My daughter did the right thing’: After brother, mother of Kulwinder Kaur defends the suspended CISF constable for assaulting Kangana Ranaut

Veer Kaur fiercely defended her daughter’s action and said, “Meri beti Kulwinder Kaur ne jo kiya, theek kiya.’’

OpIndia Staff
Mother of Kulwinder Kaur defends the suspended CISF constable for assaulting Kangana Ranaut, says the MP-elect must have said something to instigate her
Mother of Kulwinder Kaur defends the suspended CISF constable for assaulting Kangana Ranaut, says the MP-elect must have said something to instigate her (Image Source - Economic Times and OpIndia Archive)
7

After her brother, the mother of the suspended CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur, who assaulted Kangana Ranaut, has also defended her daughter. Kulwinder’s mother Veer Kaur justified her daughter’s actions, stating that whatever she did was absolutely justified. She argued that Kangana must have instigated her by using inappropriate language, claiming that her daughter wouldn’t have done this otherwise.

Veer Kaur also alleged that the Bollywood actor turned MP had made controversial remarks in the past. Veer Kaur fiercely defended her daughter’s action in an interview with the news agency PTI. She said, “Meri beti Kulwinder Kaur ne jo kiya, theek kiya.’’ ( Translation – Whater My daughter Kulwinder Kaur did, did the right thing.) 

Veer Kaur further told PTI that she had joined the Kisan Morcha during the farmer protests against the now revoked three farm bills.

The incident unfolded on Thursday (6th June) when the actor-turned-MP-elect Kangana Ranaut was heading for New Delhi to attend a meeting of the newly elected NDA Members of Parliament. When she was at Chandigarh Airport, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable Kulwinder Kaur launched an attack and slapped her.

Later, an irate Kulwinder was seen speaking with people in a video in circulation on social media. In the video, the constable said, “Kangana made a statement saying farmers were protesting in Delhi for Rs 100 to Rs 200. At the time, my mother was one of the protesters.”

Subsequently, the constable was detained and taken to the CISF Commandant Office for interrogation. Kulwinder was suspended and the CISF filed a formal complaint against her and directed a court of inquiry into the matter. 

Meanwhile, after the incident, several important facts have emerged in this matter. Pertinently, Kulwinder Kaur is the sister of a prominent farmer whose group participated in the demonstrations against the three farm laws that have since been abolished by the Modi government.

She joined the CISF in 2009 and has been stationed at the Chandigarh airport since 2021 with the force’s aviation security group. The 35-year-old mother of two children is from Sultanpur Lodhi in Punjab. She has spent the last two years working at the Chandigarh Airport. Her spouse also works with the CISF. Her brother Sher Singh Mahiwal leads a group of farmers and serves as the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee’s organizational secretary. She has not yet faced any vigilance inquiries or punishments from the force, and her spouse is also assigned to the same airport.

Following the incident, Kaur’s brother, Mahiwal released a video to extend support to his sister. Defending her sister for assaulting Kangana Ranaut, Maliwal had stated that the actor is used to making loose comments about farmers. His brother also said that he is not afraid of any investigation and said the actor should have ‘controlled’ herself over her comments against farmers.

Nonetheless, terming the incident a serious matter, National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma called for serious action. She added that the panel had taken up the matter with the CISF and submitted a letter to the Director General of CISF. NCW also condemned the alarming incident and demanded strict measures against the constable if the charges were proven.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

As Sheikh Hasina reaches India to attend Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony, read why BJP’s re-election is good for India-Bangladesh relations

Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury -
The historical ties between Bangladesh and India are deeply rooted, with India playing a pivotal role in Bangladesh's liberation war in 1971. However, it is under the leadership of Modi and Hasina that these ties have been significantly strengthened.
Opinions

Incentive for assaulting female MPs: Why Bollywood Music Director Vishal Dadlani offering a job for assaulting Kangana Ranaut puts all women in Parliament at...

Paurush Gupta -
Vishal Dadlani was spared from his own flawed logic and from receiving 'guilty judgment and on-the-spot punishment' by any aggrieved party, as the Punjab and Haryana High Court imposed only a fine of Rs 10 lakh for hurting the religious sentiments of the Jain community.

Tipping the scale: How statutory body meant to thwart monopolies may be flouting regulatory norms, defeating purpose of Insolvency Laws

Twitter user says TMC dumped garbage outside housing society for voting in favour of BJP, TMC’s General Secretary calls its ‘revenge’

9 female Bangladeshis held from Mira Road for illegal stay: Read how the Mumbai neighbourhood has turned into a hub of Islamists

Desecration of Indian tricolour, celebration of Indira Gandhi’s assassination in Canada: Timeline of Khalistanis events leading up to the 40th anniversary of Operation Bluestar

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com