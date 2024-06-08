After her brother, the mother of the suspended CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur, who assaulted Kangana Ranaut, has also defended her daughter. Kulwinder’s mother Veer Kaur justified her daughter’s actions, stating that whatever she did was absolutely justified. She argued that Kangana must have instigated her by using inappropriate language, claiming that her daughter wouldn’t have done this otherwise.

Veer Kaur also alleged that the Bollywood actor turned MP had made controversial remarks in the past. Veer Kaur fiercely defended her daughter’s action in an interview with the news agency PTI. She said, “Meri beti Kulwinder Kaur ne jo kiya, theek kiya.’’ ( Translation – Whater My daughter Kulwinder Kaur did, did the right thing.)

VIDEO | Here's what Veer Kaur, mother of CISF woman constable Kulwinder Kaur who allegedly slapped actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, said on the incident.



Veer Kaur further told PTI that she had joined the Kisan Morcha during the farmer protests against the now revoked three farm bills.

The incident unfolded on Thursday (6th June) when the actor-turned-MP-elect Kangana Ranaut was heading for New Delhi to attend a meeting of the newly elected NDA Members of Parliament. When she was at Chandigarh Airport, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable Kulwinder Kaur launched an attack and slapped her.

Later, an irate Kulwinder was seen speaking with people in a video in circulation on social media. In the video, the constable said, “Kangana made a statement saying farmers were protesting in Delhi for Rs 100 to Rs 200. At the time, my mother was one of the protesters.”

Subsequently, the constable was detained and taken to the CISF Commandant Office for interrogation. Kulwinder was suspended and the CISF filed a formal complaint against her and directed a court of inquiry into the matter.

Meanwhile, after the incident, several important facts have emerged in this matter. Pertinently, Kulwinder Kaur is the sister of a prominent farmer whose group participated in the demonstrations against the three farm laws that have since been abolished by the Modi government.

She joined the CISF in 2009 and has been stationed at the Chandigarh airport since 2021 with the force’s aviation security group. The 35-year-old mother of two children is from Sultanpur Lodhi in Punjab. She has spent the last two years working at the Chandigarh Airport. Her spouse also works with the CISF. Her brother Sher Singh Mahiwal leads a group of farmers and serves as the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee’s organizational secretary. She has not yet faced any vigilance inquiries or punishments from the force, and her spouse is also assigned to the same airport.

Following the incident, Kaur’s brother, Mahiwal released a video to extend support to his sister. Defending her sister for assaulting Kangana Ranaut, Maliwal had stated that the actor is used to making loose comments about farmers. His brother also said that he is not afraid of any investigation and said the actor should have ‘controlled’ herself over her comments against farmers.

It a serious matter as the people who are responsible for the security at airport are breaching the security. Strict action should be taken against the lady CISF personal. We at @NCWIndia have taken up this matter with @CISFHQrs. https://t.co/gYaAeMrdMq — Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) June 6, 2024

Nonetheless, terming the incident a serious matter, National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma called for serious action. She added that the panel had taken up the matter with the CISF and submitted a letter to the Director General of CISF. NCW also condemned the alarming incident and demanded strict measures against the constable if the charges were proven.