The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable who slapped Bollywood actor turned Lok Sabha MP Kangana Ranaut at Chandigarh Airport on 6th June was identified as Kulwinder Kaur. Now, another interesting fact about her has come to light. She is the sister of a prominent farmer whose group participated in the demonstrations against the three farm laws that have since been abolished by the Modi government.

Kulwinder Kaur joined the CISF in 2009 and has been stationed at the Chandigarh airport since 2021 with the force’s aviation security group. The 35-year-old mother of two children is from Sultanpur Lodhi in Punjab. She has spent the last two years working at the Chandigarh Airport. Her spouse works with the CISF as well. Her brother Sher Singh Mahiwal leads a group of farmers and serves as the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee’s organizational secretary. She has not yet faced any vigilance inquiries or punishments from the force, and her spouse is also assigned to the same airport.

Following the incident, Kaur’s brother released a video, extending support to his sister and defending the assault on Kangana Ranaut, stating that the actor is used to making loose comments about farmers. His brother also said that he is not afraid of any investigation and said the actor should have ‘controlled’ herself over her comments against farmers.

An irate Kulwinder was seen speaking with people in a video in circulation on social media. In the video, the constable says, “Kangana made a statement saying farmers were protesting in Delhi for Rs 100 to Rs 200. At the time, my mother was one of the protesters.”

The constable was subsequently detained and suspended and the CISF filed a formal complaint against her and directed a court of inquiry into the matter.

Terming the incident a serious matter, National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma called for serious action and informed the panel had taken up the matter with the CISF and submitted a letter to the Director General CISF. NCW also condemned the alarming incident and demanded strict measures against the constable if the charges were proven.

“When I completed the security check and was waiting to pass the woman security officer, she came towards me, hit me, and started abusing me. When I asked why she did it, she said she supports the farmers,” Kangana Ranaut had disclosed in a video. She also mentioned, “I am safe but I am concerned about the terrorism and extremism that is increasing in Punjab.” The Bollywood star won the recently concluded Lok Sabha poll by defeating Himachal Pradesh minister and Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh from Mandi.