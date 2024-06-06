Actor and newly elected MP Kangana Ranaut was slapped by a female CISF constable at Chandigarh while she was boarding a flight to Delhi on 6th June afternoon. Ranaut said that she asked the reason behind the assault, constable Kulwinder Kaur said that the slap was revenge for Ranaut’s earlier comments criticising the farmer protests. Kaur reportedly said that she supports the farmer protests, and therefore was unhappy with Ranaut for her comments over the matter.

However, propagandist and so-called fact-checker Mohammed Zubair has come forward to dismiss the version of Kangana Ranaut, claiming that Kangana Ranaut was hit for not complying with security check, and not because of comments on farmer protests. The Alt News co-founder posted a report by Hindustan Times on X, which claims that Kangana was “slapped at security check for pushing the security personnel after the actor-politician refused to put her phone in the tray during security check. Kangana Ranaut left for Delhi at 3 pm by a Vistara flight”.

However, Zubair added Kangana Ranaut’s version of assault due to comments on farmer protests, calling it a “unverified claim on Social Media”. He added, “Hope CIFS clarifies the reason.”

Zubair terming the farmer protest comment being the reason for the slap as “unverified claim on Social Media” is a completely fake claim. Because this is not some claim made by random social media users, this version has come from Kangana Ranaut herself. Hours after the incident and after reaching Delhi, Ranaut released a video statement, where she clearly said that Kulwinder Kaur said the attack was due to Ranaut’s comments on farmer protests.

Shocking rise in terror and violence in Punjab…. pic.twitter.com/7aefpp4blQ — Kangana Ranaut (Modi Ka Parivar) (@KanganaTeam) June 6, 2024

Ranaut also said that the constable was posted at the adjacent cabin for security check at the airport, which means Kulwinder Kaur didn’t frisk Ranaut. And therefore, the claim that she was slapped because she refused to put her phone in the tray and pushed the constable is completely false. Moreover, it is unlikely that the actor-MP will refuse to comply with security check norms.

Most importantly, several videos from the airport after the incident have appeared, and in one such video, Kulwinder Kaur can be heard talking about Ranaut’s comments on farmer protests. Kaur said her mother was part of the farmer protests, and objected to Ranaut’s tweet in 2020 saying that women are available for hire at the rate of ₹100 to take part in the farmer protests.

#JUSTIN: After the incident, the flight took off at 4:10 PM. The lady constable was called by the commandant of CISF and currently a meeting is going on at CISF, headquarters, Delhi, before taking any decision. @IndianExpress https://t.co/Bzsc2HaNmU pic.twitter.com/zW5ZlZFAWD — Mahender Singh Manral (@mahendermanral) June 6, 2024

The CISF constable can be heard saying aggressively in the video, ‘She had given a statement that farmer protestors were available for ₹100. My mother was sitting there when she made these comments’. The woman was clearly justifying the assault on the actor-MP citing the comments on farmer protests, and didn’t claim that it was the result of not putting the phone on the tray during the security check.

From this video, it is clear that it is not an ‘unverified claim on social media’ that Kulwinder Kaur slapped Kangana Ranaut for remarks on farmer protests, it is a fact confirmed by Kaur herself on video.

CISF constable, Kulwinder Kaur has no regret. She said ," Kangana claimed people are sitting in farmers protest for 100 and 200 Rupees. My Mother was sitting at the Protest Site."#KanganaRanaut #CISF #ChandigarhAiport pic.twitter.com/V7fS6wfpdZ — Voice of Assam (@VoiceOfAxom) June 6, 2024

Kangana Ranaut made the comments in 2020 pointing to an elderly woman who was seen in the protests against the three farmer laws, misidentifying the woman as Bilkis Bano.

Ranaut had tweeted “She is the same dadi who featured in Time magazine for being the most powerful Indian…. And she is available in 100 rupees. Pakistani jurno’s have hijacked international PR for India in an embarrassing way. We need our own people to speak for us internationally.” As per CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur, her mother was also part of the same protests, and she was hurt by Kangana’s comments because it also applied to her mother.

Moreover, even if some passenger refuses to comply with security check like not putting the phone on tray for x-ray check, the security personnel are not authorised to assault such a passenger. As per protocol, such passengers will be denied boarding for not cooperating with security checks. And if the passenger creates a ruckus over it, the person can be handed over to local police. Under no circumstances, a CISF personnel posted at the airport can’t slap a passenger for not complying with security check.

As per the latest reports over the incident, The Central Industrial Security Force constable has been suspended, and an FIR has been filed against her.