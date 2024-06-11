After high-octane clashes between India and Pakistan in the past, there were often reports from Pakistan about fans breaking their TVs, emotionally breaking down on social media, or the national team changing its captain or coach. However, this time, it has gone to an extreme.

In Karachi, which is considered the economic capital of Pakistan, a security guard killed a YouTuber over a question about the much-hyped cricket match. Notably, the YouTuber was asking people questions about the India-Pakistan match in the T20 Cricket World Cup, but the security guard got angry and ended up shooting him dead.

(Video Courtesy – Pakistani news channel Geo News TV)

According to reports, the YouTuber’s name was Saad Ahmed. He was 24 years old and the father of two children. Saad used to make vlogs for his YouTube channel. He was taking video bites from people in Karachi’s mobile market. During this time, he tried to ask the security guard something, but the angry security guard shot him at point-blank range. Saad immediately fell to the ground. People tried to lift and help him for a few seconds and rushed him to the hospital, but he died on the way.

A guard at Sereena Mobile Market shot Saad Ahmed (Youtuber) for filming and interviewing people about the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match. In Karachi, no one knows if they will return home safely, may his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/LOA3N9TTfU — Afshan Tayyab (@AfshanTayyab__) June 5, 2024

The police arrested the accused security guard on the same day (5th June). The accused guard claimed that he did not know how the bullet was fired from the gun. He said that he does not know how to use a gun. He also mentioned that he is the father of five children and does not know what will happen to them now. This news from Karachi has left everyone shocked.

It is pertinent to note that this news reached the people of India after the ICC T-20 Cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan had already concluded. In a close contest, India defeated Pakistan by 6 runs. The Indian batters posted a low score of 119 runs in 20 overs. However, when Pakistan came out to bat, they struggled to chase down a run-a-ball target and scored only 113 runs in their quota of 20 overs. After the humbling defeat at the hands of arch-rivals India, Pakistani cricket fans have been venting their anger at their national team.