Tuesday, June 11, 2024
HomeWorldPakistani fans used to shatter their TVs over cricket matches, this time, a security...
Editor's picksNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

Pakistani fans used to shatter their TVs over cricket matches, this time, a security guard killed a YouTuber when asked about the India-Pakistan match

The accused guard claimed that he did not know how the bullet was fired from the gun.

OpIndia Staff
Pakistani fans used to shatter their TVs; this time, a security guard killed a YouTuber over the India-Pakistan match
Pakistani fans used to shatter their TVs; this time, a security guard killed a YouTuber over the India-Pakistan match (Image Source - X_AfshanTayyab__/ OpIndia Hindi)
8

After high-octane clashes between India and Pakistan in the past, there were often reports from Pakistan about fans breaking their TVs, emotionally breaking down on social media, or the national team changing its captain or coach. However, this time, it has gone to an extreme.

In Karachi, which is considered the economic capital of Pakistan, a security guard killed a YouTuber over a question about the much-hyped cricket match. Notably, the YouTuber was asking people questions about the India-Pakistan match in the T20 Cricket World Cup, but the security guard got angry and ended up shooting him dead.

(Video Courtesy – Pakistani news channel Geo News TV)

According to reports, the YouTuber’s name was Saad Ahmed. He was 24 years old and the father of two children. Saad used to make vlogs for his YouTube channel. He was taking video bites from people in Karachi’s mobile market. During this time, he tried to ask the security guard something, but the angry security guard shot him at point-blank range. Saad immediately fell to the ground. People tried to lift and help him for a few seconds and rushed him to the hospital, but he died on the way.

The police arrested the accused security guard on the same day (5th June). The accused guard claimed that he did not know how the bullet was fired from the gun. He said that he does not know how to use a gun. He also mentioned that he is the father of five children and does not know what will happen to them now. This news from Karachi has left everyone shocked.

It is pertinent to note that this news reached the people of India after the ICC T-20 Cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan had already concluded. In a close contest, India defeated Pakistan by 6 runs. The Indian batters posted a low score of 119 runs in 20 overs. However, when Pakistan came out to bat, they struggled to chase down a run-a-ball target and scored only 113 runs in their quota of 20 overs. After the humbling defeat at the hands of arch-rivals India, Pakistani cricket fans have been venting their anger at their national team.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Pakistan: Islamists vandalise dilapidated Ram Temple in Sindh, desecrate, and cover Hindu religious symbols with spray paint, steal deities’ Idols, and copies of Geeta

OpIndia Staff -

Mumbai ATS nabs four illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, recovers fake Indian documents, two of them even voted in Lok Sabha elections using fake IDs

OpIndia Staff -

‘Look for new born babies, infants with no teeth’: Youtuber ‘Kuwari Begum’ teaches child sexual abuse to her followers, video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -

Arrogance of politicians, Manipur, and more: Here’s what RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said about 2024 Lok Sabha election and results

Shraddha Pandey -

Uttar Pradesh: Armaan sexually assaults a watchman’s six-year-old boy in Rampur, threatens his father with dire consequences, absconding

OpIndia Staff -

Mumbai: Robbers dig up footpath on Dadar-Matunga road and steal Copper wire worth Rs 6 to 7 Lakhs, people thought it is routine construction...

OpIndia Staff -

Supreme Court refuses to stay counselling process in NEET UG 2024, issues notice to NTA over alleged paper leak

OpIndia Staff -

Women protest against AAP, Kejriwal outside Atishi Marlena’s house, demand Rs 1000 per month promised by party ahead of LS 2024 elections

OpIndia Staff -

ABC News ‘journalist’ Avani Dias, who lied about her visa cancellation by Modi govt, now spreads falsehoods about Indian constitution

OpIndia Staff -

Amidst NEET examination irregularities and genuine concerns of students, Congress laps up fake claims of a fake news peddler, promotes it to blame NTA 

Paurush Gupta -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com