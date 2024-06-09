On Sunday (9th June), PM-designate Narendra Modi took oath as Prime Minister of India for his third successive term on Sunday at an impressive ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan which was attended by leaders from India’s neighbourhood and Indian Ocean region. President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to Narendra Modi, followed by other members of his team of ministers. A total of 30 leaders have been appointed as Union Cabinet Ministers, while there will be 5 Ministers of State with independence charge and 36 Ministers of State in the union government.

#WATCH | Narendra Modi takes oath for the third straight term as the Prime Minister pic.twitter.com/Aubqsn03vF — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2024

The new ministry of 72 ministers, including PM Modi, includes 61 ministers from BJP, while the rest 11 are from allies. Among the ministers from alliance partners, TDP and JD(U) has got two ministries each, one cabinet minister and one MoS. The rest 7 parties have been allocated 1 minister each. Among them, HD Kumaraswamy of JDS, Chirag Paswan of LJP-Ramvilas and Jitan Ram Manjhi of HAM took oath as cabinet ministers, and Shiv Sena, RPI, RLD and Apna Dal got MoS berths.

Notably, NCP refused the MoS Independent berth offered to Praful Patel demanding cabinet ministry, and therefore he was not included in the ministry.

Among all the ministers, there are 27 OBCs, 10 SCs and 5 STs. There are 5 ministers from minority communities, however there is no Muslim minister.

The list of the ministers who took oath at the Rashtrapati Bhavan is given below. For ministers for the NDA alliance partners, the party names have been mentioned in brackets with the names.

List of Union Cabinet Ministers

Rajnath Singh Amit Anil Chandra Shah Nitin Gadkari Jagat Prakash Nadda Shivraj Singh Chauhan

#WATCH | BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan sworn in as Union Minister in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government pic.twitter.com/wQj0fPe0Yy — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2024

Nirmala Sitharaman Subrahmanyam Jaishankar Manohar Lal Khattar Haradanahalli Devegowda Kumaraswamy (JDS) Piyush Vedprakash Goyal Dharmendra Pradhan Jitan Ram Manjhi (HAM) Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh (JDU) Sarbananda Sonowal Dr. Virendra Kumar Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu (TDP) Pralhad Joshi Jual Oram Giriraj Singh Ashwini Vaishnaw Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia Bhupender Yadav Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Annapurna Devi Kiren Rijiju Hardeep Singh Puri Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya Gangapuram Kishan Reddy Chirag Paswan (LJP-Ramvilas) CR Patil

List of Minister of State (Independent Charge)

Rao Inderjit Singh Dr. Jitendra Singh Arjun Ram Meghwal PratapRao GanpathRao Jadhav (Shiv Sena) Jayant Chaudhary (RLD)

Minister of State

Jitin Prasada Shripad Yasho Naik Pankaj Chaudhary Krishan Pal {Gurjar} Ramdas Athawale (RPI-A) Ram Nath Thakur (JDU) Nityanand Rai Anupriya Patel (Apna Dal – Soneylal) V Somanna Dr. Chandrasekhar Pemmasani (TDP) Professor SP Singh Baghel Shobha Karandlaje Kirti Vardhan Singh BL Verma Shantanu Thakur Suresh Gopi L Murugan Ajay Tamta Bandi Sanjay Kumar Kamlesh Paswan Bhagirath Choudhary Satish Chandra Dubey Sanjay Seth Ravneet Singh Bittu Durga Das Uikey Raksha Nikhil Khadse Sukanta Majumdar Savitri Thakur Tokhan Sahu Dr Raj Bhushan Choudhry Bupathiraju Srinivasa Varma Harsh Malhotra Nimuben {Jayantibhai} Bambhaniya Murlidhar Mohol George Kurian Pabitra Margherita

PM Modi led the BJP-led NDA to a third successive victory in the Lok Sabha polls. The BJP won an absolute majority on its own in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls winning 282 and 303 seats respectively. PM Modi leads an NDA coalition with 292 seats in the Parliament and has laid thrust on making India a developed nation by 2047.

(Inputs from ANI)