Modi Govt 3.0: President Droupadi Murmu administers oath to PM Narendra Modi and his team of 71 Ministers, read the full list here

A total of 30 leaders have been appointed as Union Cabinet Ministers, while there will be 5 Ministers of State with independence charge and 36 Ministers of State in the union government.

OpIndia Staff
President Droupadi Murmu administers oath to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his team of ministers
On Sunday (9th June), PM-designate Narendra Modi took oath as Prime Minister of India for his third successive term on Sunday at an impressive ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan which was attended by leaders from India’s neighbourhood and Indian Ocean region. President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to Narendra Modi, followed by other members of his team of ministers. A total of 30 leaders have been appointed as Union Cabinet Ministers, while there will be 5 Ministers of State with independence charge and 36 Ministers of State in the union government.

The new ministry of 72 ministers, including PM Modi, includes 61 ministers from BJP, while the rest 11 are from allies. Among the ministers from alliance partners, TDP and JD(U) has got two ministries each, one cabinet minister and one MoS. The rest 7 parties have been allocated 1 minister each. Among them, HD Kumaraswamy of JDS, Chirag Paswan of LJP-Ramvilas and Jitan Ram Manjhi of HAM took oath as cabinet ministers, and Shiv Sena, RPI, RLD and Apna Dal got MoS berths.

Notably, NCP refused the MoS Independent berth offered to Praful Patel demanding cabinet ministry, and therefore he was not included in the ministry.

Among all the ministers, there are 27 OBCs, 10 SCs and 5 STs. There are 5 ministers from minority communities, however there is no Muslim minister.

The list of the ministers who took oath at the Rashtrapati Bhavan is given below. For ministers for the NDA alliance partners, the party names have been mentioned in brackets with the names.

List of Union Cabinet Ministers

  1. Rajnath Singh
  2. Amit Anil Chandra Shah
  3. Nitin Gadkari
  4. Jagat Prakash Nadda
  5. Shivraj Singh Chauhan 
  1. Nirmala Sitharaman
  2. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar 
  3. Manohar Lal Khattar
  4. Haradanahalli Devegowda Kumaraswamy (JDS)
  5. Piyush Vedprakash Goyal 
  6. Dharmendra Pradhan
  7. Jitan Ram Manjhi (HAM)
  8. Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh (JDU)
  9. Sarbananda Sonowal
  10. Dr. Virendra Kumar 
  11. Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu (TDP)
  12. Pralhad Joshi
  13. Jual Oram
  14. Giriraj Singh
  15. Ashwini Vaishnaw
  16. Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia
  17. Bhupender Yadav
  18. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
  19. Annapurna Devi 
  20. Kiren Rijiju
  21. Hardeep Singh Puri 
  22. Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya
  23. Gangapuram Kishan Reddy
  24. Chirag Paswan (LJP-Ramvilas) 
  25. CR Patil 

List of Minister of State (Independent Charge)

  1. Rao Inderjit Singh 
  2. Dr. Jitendra Singh 
  3. Arjun Ram Meghwal 
  4. PratapRao GanpathRao Jadhav (Shiv Sena)
  5. Jayant Chaudhary (RLD)

Minister of State

  1. Jitin Prasada 
  2. Shripad Yasho Naik
  3. Pankaj Chaudhary 
  4. Krishan Pal {Gurjar} 
  5. Ramdas Athawale (RPI-A)
  6. Ram Nath Thakur (JDU)
  7. Nityanand Rai
  8. Anupriya Patel (Apna Dal – Soneylal)
  9. V Somanna
  10. Dr. Chandrasekhar Pemmasani (TDP)
  11. Professor SP Singh Baghel
  12. Shobha Karandlaje
  13. Kirti Vardhan Singh
  14. BL Verma
  15. Shantanu Thakur
  16. Suresh Gopi
  17. L Murugan
  18. Ajay Tamta
  19. Bandi Sanjay Kumar
  20. Kamlesh Paswan
  21. Bhagirath Choudhary
  22. Satish Chandra Dubey
  23. Sanjay Seth
  24. Ravneet Singh Bittu
  25. Durga Das Uikey
  26. Raksha Nikhil Khadse
  27. Sukanta Majumdar
  28. Savitri Thakur
  29. Tokhan Sahu
  30. Dr Raj Bhushan Choudhry
  31. Bupathiraju Srinivasa Varma
  32. Harsh Malhotra
  33. Nimuben {Jayantibhai} Bambhaniya
  34. Murlidhar Mohol
  35. George Kurian
  36. Pabitra Margherita

PM Modi led the BJP-led NDA to a third successive victory in the Lok Sabha polls. The BJP won an absolute majority on its own in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls winning 282 and 303 seats respectively. PM Modi leads an NDA coalition with 292 seats in the Parliament and has laid thrust on making India a developed nation by 2047.

(Inputs from ANI)

