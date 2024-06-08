On Thursday (6th June), Khalistanis gheraoed the Indian consulate in Vancouver city of Canada. They celebrated the assassination of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her bodyguards Satwant Singh and Beant Singh.

A pro-Khalistani event was organised outside the Indian consulate on the 40th anniversary of Operation Bluestar. During that event, Khalistani extremists displayed effigies of Indira Gandhi and that of her assassins.

Besides, posters eulogising terrorist Talwinder Singh Parmar and calling for the killing of Prime Minister Narendra Modi were also spotted at the event.

EXCLUSIVE:

Khalistan separatists gathered in front of India's consulate in Vancouver with effigies of Indira Gandhi and her Sikh bodyguards who assassinated her.



The effigies of the bodyguards were depicted with weapons, and Indira Gandhi's effigy had bullet holes. Gandhi,… pic.twitter.com/Rt7dCAHH3o — Mocha Bezirgan 🇨🇦 (@BezirganMocha) June 7, 2024

The Khalistanis also desecrated and burnt the Indian constitution and the Indian tricolour.

While speaking about the event to OpIndia, journalist Mocha Bezirgan said, “I’ve been following these protests across Canada and U.S. and if you look at my footage you can see that the same group of people who were at the protest in Vancouver also show up in Edmonton, Calgary, and some of them even go as far as Sacramento, California.”

According to Bezirgan, posters calling for a large assembly of Khalistanis outside Indian consulates were circulating on social media for at least two weeks before the day of the scheduled event i.e. June 6th 2024.

Screengrab of the poster shared by Khalistanis on social media

This was not the first event of its kind, organised by Khalistanis based in North America. On 17th May, journalist Mocha Bezirgan reported how Khalistanis tore an Indian flag using spears, swords and daggers in Calgary city in Alberta province of Canada.

“The Khalistan movement, notorious for Canada’s deadliest terror attack, is actively targeting Indian diplomats whenever they show up in Canada. The group was largely composed of the same protesters who clashed with police in Edmonton last week. However, unlike in Edmonton, this time supporters of India showed up to counter-protest. At one point, two groups got too close to each other, and the police had to intervene,” he tweeted.

BREAKING:

Khalistan supporters use their daggers, swords, and spears to rip apart Indian flags in Calgary, Alberta.



The Khalistan movement, notorious for Canada’s deadliest terror attack, is actively targeting Indian diplomats whenever they show up in Canada.



The group was… pic.twitter.com/eLxradHpXX — Mocha Bezirgan 🇨🇦 (@BezirganMocha) March 16, 2024

In the same month, Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Canadian legislators were seen participating in a parade glorifying Khalistani terrorists such as Talwinder Singh Parmar, Harjinder Singh Jinda and Dilawar Singh Babbar.

“In addition to their participation in the parade that glorified terrorists, the Canadian Armed Forces, RCMP, and Calgary Police also set up tents to recruit new members from the event,” Mocha Bezirgan had informed then.

Former Sikh Slams RCMP and MPs for Participating in Parade Glorifying Khalistani Terrorists



Assassins, suicide bombers, and Talwinder Singh Parmar, a suspect in Canada's worst terror attack, were among those glorified as martyrs in a parade in Calgary, Alberta, in which Canadian… pic.twitter.com/Xqbr8Pvllj — Mocha Bezirgan 🇨🇦 (@BezirganMocha) May 13, 2024

Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek, Liberal Party MP George Chahal and Conservative MP Jasraj Singh Hallan participated in the Khalistani event.

EXCLUSIVE:

Canadian Police Participate in Parade Glorifying Terrorists Including Talwinder Singh Parmar



Billed as a "religious parade" in Calgary, Alberta, this event took on a distinctly political tone, displaying posters that accused India of assassinations and featured names… pic.twitter.com/WJcj4JY0De — Mocha Bezirgan 🇨🇦 (@BezirganMocha) May 11, 2024

In April this year, the same group of extremists desecrated the Indian flag outside the Indian consulate in Vancouver.

They also accused the Indian government of killing terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil- a lie that has been repeated by the Trudeau government and propaganda portals such as the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC News).

On 18th April, journalist Mocha Bezirgan said, “Ever since Nijjar’s killing, Khalistan activists have been targeting Indian government buildings and diplomats across Canada.”

'WHO KILLED THE NIJJAR?':

Khalistan (Land of the Pure) separatists have desecrated the Indian flag outside India's general consulate in Vancouver, BC.



The protesters accuse India of killing Hardeep Singh Nijjar outside his temple in Surrey, BC.



Nijjar came to Canada with a fake… pic.twitter.com/JKZ9wJPnnQ — Mocha Bezirgan 🇨🇦 (@BezirganMocha) April 18, 2024

Earlier on 1st April 2024, Khalistanis held a ‘non-binding referendum’ for the secession of Punjab from the Union of India. The said pro-Khalistani event took place in Sacramento city in California State of the US.

“After my exclusive coverage of Khalistan supporters’ threatening conduct in Canada received millions of views, I decided to follow them into California to observe their conduct in the United States,” journalist Mocha Bezirgan emphasised.

KHALISTAN:

Former Sikh Urges Khalistan Separatists Hosting Non-Binding Referendum in California to 'Grow Up'



"My message to Sikhs that may not be that theologically advanced in the education of their own religion is to eliminate the confusion — and do not donate any monies to… pic.twitter.com/K6V5XCFD1V — Mocha Bezirgan 🇨🇦 (@BezirganMocha) April 1, 2024

Mocha Bezirgan also reported about a Khalistani event in Edmonton city in Alberta province of Canada. During that event, the Khalistanis had clashed with the police.

He informed, “Edmonton Police physically pushed back the protesters who were charging towards the vehicle believed to have the Indian diplomat inside.”

The journalist pointed out how a Khalistani charged at him while he was reporting their activities from the ground zero.

Exclusive:

Pro-Khalistan Protesters Clash with Edmonton Police



Khalistan supporters, armed with daggers, swords, and spears, gathered in Edmonton, Alberta to protest against India's high commissioner to Canada.



Yesterday's protest lasted several hours with non-stop anti-India… pic.twitter.com/U1dn1ePOgN — Mocha Bezirgan 🇨🇦 (@BezirganMocha) March 13, 2024

“One of the protesters approached me, asking who I was, then grabbed my camera and pushed me, telling others that I was a racist in an attempt to instigate the crowd, while I was fully within my rights, observing the event from a distance. When police pulled him aside to warn him, he lied, saying that he did not touch me. No other media were present to cover this international event unfolding in Alberta’s capital city,” he tweeted.

This is reminiscent of the attack on non-pliant Indian media and reporters by Khalistanis, masquerading as anti-farm law protestors. Several incidents were reported in 2021 at the height of the motivated protests. As recently as February this year, farmer protestors assaulted ANI cameraperson at the Shambhu border.

With Justin Trudeau willing to risk bilateral ties to India to appease Khalistanis in Canada, we are likely to witness more glorification of terrorists eyeing to secede Punjab from the Union of India.