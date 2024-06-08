In a horrific murder in Punjab, a sword-wielding man killed a woman in Phase-5 of Mohali in broad daylight on Saturday. The woman was assaulted on the road when she was on her way to work, and the murder was captured on CCTV cameras. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital immediately, but she was pronounced dead on arrival.

According to the police, 31-year-old Baljinder Kaur employed at a private bank in Mohali, Punjab was killed on the morning of 8th June (Saturday) during busy office hours in broad daylight. Baljinder Kaur was attacked at 9:30 am when she was going to the office with her friends. The police arrested the perpetrator and took him for medical examination. The accused has been identified as 36-year-old Sukhchain Singh, a resident of Samrala who used to work at a petrol pump there.

Shocking: CCTV footage from Mohali, shows a person murdering a girl with a sword in the morning. According to the initial investigation, the boy was pressuring the girl to marry him, but when she refused, he took this drastic step. They have known each other for the last 3-4… pic.twitter.com/k0OJZZGWlu — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) June 8, 2024

The culprit suddenly appeared in front of Baljinder as she was getting off the bus in the morning. He was holding a sword and attacked her. She was accompanied by two other female companions at the time of the incident. She tried to protect herself and made continuous efforts to escape from him but he continued to pursue and strike her with the weapon and eventually hacked her to death. Baljinder was immediately taken to Civil Hospital Mohali in an ambulance where the doctors declared her dead. The Chairperson of the Punjab State Women’s Commission also reached the hospital.

The woman is seen in the CCTV footage sprinting to the middle of the road while the man follows her after which he grabs hold of her and assaults her. She stumbles in front of a pickup truck that is driving toward them. After a brief stop, the vehicle quickly accelerates in the direction of its destination. The assailant can be seen strolling carelessly across the road after unleashing a barrage of strikes on the woman.

After committing the crime, the attacker met with an accident as he was departing from the scene. According to police, he killed the woman because she rejected his advances. Victim Baljinder and killer Sukhchain knew each other for some time, according to the police. The two got into a fight a few days earlier over an issue.

The brother of the victim, however, claimed that she never mentioned anything about any man in the house.

“He has been identified as Sukhchain Singh. He works at a petrol station in Fatehgarh Sahib. Sukhchain tried to flee from the spot after killing but met with an accident and got injured. We arrested him a few kilometres from the murder spot. Jilted lover theory established during the preliminary investigation,” mentioned a police official.

The deceased, a resident of Fatehpur Jattan village near Morinda town, had been working in the bank in Phase-V for the past nine years. She used to travel by bus from her house and then walk from the bus stop to the bank. Her brother revealed that at approximately 9:30 in the morning, an eyewitness called to let them know about the occurrence.

According to other reports, preliminary inquiry indicated that Baljinder Kaur arrived at the office in the morning in an autorickshaw and was making her way to her office when the offender who was already there, repeatedly slashed at her with a sword and wounded her gravely. No one came to the woman’s aid despite the fact that the assault happened in a busy area.

The police station Phase-1 has filed a murder case. Police have stated that the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Notably, the shocking instance happened within a few kilometres from the airport where actor-turned-member of parliament Kangana Ranaut was violently attacked at Chandigarh airport by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) security personnel named Kulwinder Kaur on 6th June.