On June 7th, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) President Advocate Harjinder Singh Dhami released a statement justifying the incident in which actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut was assaulted at Chandigarh airport by a woman personnel named Kulwinder Kaur belonging to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). Dhami blamed Kangana for the attack and said, her continuous ‘targeting’ of Punjab and Punjabis was extremely unfortunate and painful.

The SGPC President stated that Kangana Ranaut’s claim that terrorism is on the rise in Punjab is an indication of her bizarre thinking when the truth is that ‘terrorism is spreading through her own tongue, contaminating the country’s atmosphere’.

ਕੰਗਨਾ ਰਣੌਤ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਲਗਾਤਾਰ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਅਤੇ ਪੰਜਾਬੀਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਨਿਸ਼ਾਨੇ ਉੱਤੇ ਲੈ ਕੇ ਨਫ਼ਰਤੀ ਸੋਚ ਦਾ ਪ੍ਰਗਟਾਵਾ ਕਰਨਾ ਬੇਹੱਦ ਮੰਦਭਾਗਾ ਅਤੇ ਦੁਖਦਾਈ ਹੈ। ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ ਦੇ ਹਵਾਈ ਅੱਡੇ ’ਤੇ ਇੱਕ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਸੁਰੱਖਿਆ ਕਰਮੀ ਨਾਲ ਹੋਈ ਬਹਿਸਬਾਜੀ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਇਸ ਮਾਮਲੇ ਨੂੰ ਲੈ ਕੇ ਕੰਗਨਾ ਰਣੌਤ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਪੰਜਾਬੀਆਂ ਵਿਰੁੱਧ ਨਫ਼ਰਤੀ ਟਿੱਪਣੀ ਕਰਨਾ ਉਸਦੀ ਪੰਜਾਬ… — Harjinder Singh Dhami (@SGPCPresident) June 6, 2024

Advocate Dhami stated that Kangana Ranaut should never forget that the country’s multi-ethnic and multilingual culture exists today because of the sacrifices made by Punjabis for the country.

He stated that it is not desirable for the country to overlook the mutual peace and social interactions of its citizens in order to gain popularity by forgetting history. However, Kangana Ranaut is purposefully treading this route.

Advocate Dhami further also urged the Bharatiya Janata Party officials to educate Kangana Ranaut on self-control and moral values. “The reasons for the incident at the Chandigarh airport should be thoroughly investigated to see if Kangana Ranaut did not make any mischievous arguments to create an atmosphere of hatred against Punjab. The investigation conducted by the Central Security Force should be done without any political or personal influence so that no one is treated unfairly,” he said.

Sikh organisations visit the family of Kulwinder Kaur to ‘honour’ them

Meanwhile, it has come to the fore that some Sikh organisations on June 7th honored the family members of the now-suspended CISF official Kulwinder Kaur for attacking Ranaut at the Chandigarh Airport. The video of the incident is making rounds over social media in which the Sikh organization members could be seen honoring the family members of Kulwinder Kaur.

Sikh organizations honored the family of Kulwinder Kaur, CISF constable who smacked MP Kangana Ranaut, with a Siropa.



A full-fledged ecosystem is ready which not only honours anti-Hindu radicals but also provides legal and financial aid to them.



Beware of such traitors ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/U7Pe0UvpgK — PunFact (@pun_fact) June 7, 2024

Yesterday, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable who assaulted the newly elected Member of Parliament from Mandi, Kangana Ranaut, was suspended and a Police complaint was made by the security agency in the local police station.

A senior CISF officer said that the central security agency has suspended the woman constable and has given a complaint against her at the local police station for FIR, reported ANI. It is said that the now-suspended CISF jawan was furious at Kangana Ranaut because of her criticism of the farmers’ protest.

Earlier, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader and Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Chaturvedi also came in support of the attacker and justified the assault because Ranaut had criticized the farmer protestors. Chaturvedi wrote on X, “The newly elected MP had called the farmers terrorists. Perhaps this was the reason why the BJP gave her the ticket,” on her social media.

किसानों को आतंकवादी कहा था नव निर्वाचित सांसद ने ! उनको टिकट भी शायद इसी वजह से भाजपा ने दिया था । — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) June 6, 2024

After the Bollywood star was assaulted, the constable was detained and taken to the CISF Commandant Office for interrogation. An inquiry committee comprising senior CISF officers has been set up to conduct a further investigation. Kangana Ranaut revealed that while she was walking to the airport’s boarding gate after passing through security, CISF official Kulwinder Kaur, who was stationed near the curtain area, argued with her and hit her. When the MP asked her why she did it, the CISF constable replied that she supported the farmer protests, and she was not happy with Kangana Ranaut for her remarks on the farmer protests.

In a video from the airport, the constable can be heard saying that she was angry because of Kangana Ranaut’s comments against farmer protests in 2020, saying that her mother was also part of the protests. She said that as Ranaut had woman protestors were available for hire for ₹100, it also applied to her mother who was sitting with the protestors during that time.