An incident involving the abduction of a Hindu girl and her forced conversion to Islam has surfaced in Banda, Uttar Pradesh. The 18-year-old was taken by Shakeel Ahmed on 20th May, according to her family members and she was brought to Mumbai. Afterwards, he converted her to Islam and tied the knot with her. Furthermore, he changed her name to Iqra. On 28th May the two were found by the authorities, who have opened a case based on the allegation of the female’s family. She was kept in the One Staff Centre of the women’s police station.

After her medical examination on 29th May, the accused was produced in the court from where he was sent to jail in judicial custody. The police also recorded her statements in court. Now, further legal action has been initiated. The leaders of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) also arrived to meet her family. They also charged that the perpetrator had been receiving funds for love jihad from somewhere. They have demanded legal action and inquiry into the matter.

The matter pertains to the Girwan police station area. The family members told the cops that on 20th May (voting day) the Muslim youth belonging to Mahua village, along with his two companions, kidnapped their daughter from home by making her inhale an intoxicating substance after which the police launched a case under section 366.

The police went to Mumbai and found the young pair and began their probe. The victim revealed that the culprit made her sniff something and kidnapped her. She regained consciousness and found herself inside a train. He threatened to kill her when she tried to plead for help and hence had to remain quiet out of fear.

He then took her to Mumbai and kept her at a close friend’s house. She was subjected to threats and forcefully converted to Islam in a mosque as well as given a new name ‘Iqra’ after which he pressured her into marrying him and then proceeded to sexually assault her. VHP President Chandra Mohan Bedi reached the village with his team after the issue came to light. He spoke with the family members and sought strict measures from the administration. He emphasized that a huge amount is flowing into this case of love jihad which will be exposed if a thorough investigation is conducted.

The girl’s family also revealed that their daughter has also suffered psychologically and her mental state was not good. The offender had posted their Nikahnama (Islamic contract of marriage) along with threats on social media due to which they learned about the shocking development. Station House Officer (SHO) Girwan Rakesh Tiwari stated that a case was registered under section 366 on the basis of the complaint of the victim’s family. He mentioned that her mother had filed a kidnapping complaint against the accused. Now, both youngsters were recovered and the girl’s statement was recorded in court after which section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and religious conversion were added. The Muslim male has been put behind bars. He assured that an example would be set through legal proceedings in this case.