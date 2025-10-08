In an interesting development, 10 Asian countries including India and Pakistan have come together to oppose US President Donald Trump’s attempts to take over the Bagram Air Base near Kabul in Afghanistan. The air force base was under the control of the US for almost two decades before Americans withdrew from Afghanistan in 2021. Now Trump wants to reestablish the base there, but after ruling Taliban, now its neighbours are also opposing it.

The development took place at the “Moscow Format” meeting on Afghanistan hosted by Russia, which includes 10 nations including India, Russia, China, Pakistan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Afghanistan. Notably, Afghanistan attended the event for the first time in the 7th “Moscow Format” meeting.

A joint statement issued at the event, although didn’t name Bagram, said, “They (the participants) called unacceptable the attempts by countries to deploy their military infrastructure in Afghanistan and neighboring states, since this does not serve the interests of regional peace and stability.”

Taliban’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi reiterated the opposition at a press conference after the meeting in Moscow. He said, “Afghanistan is a free and independent country, and throughout history, it has never accepted the military presence of foreigners. Our decision and policy will remain the same to keep Afghanistan free and independent.”

Earlier Taliban had said that Afghans will never allow their land to be handed over to anyone under any circumstances, saying that they won’t give away even an inch of land. The Taliban said that “Afghanistan’s independence and territorial integrity are of the utmost importance,” asking US to uphold prior agreements.

Notably, Russia has also said that it would consider any new foreign military presence in Afghanistan or nearby countries “categorically unacceptable.”

This comes after Donald Trump expressed is intention to re-capture the airbase near Kabul. He had even threatened that “bad things” would happen to Afghanistan if it does not give back control of the Bagram air base to the United States. He also declined to rule out sending in troops to retake it.

During a press conference with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in London last month, Trump said that he wants to regain control of the air base. He said, “One of the biggest airbases in the world. We gave it to them for nothing. We’re trying to get it back because they need things from us. We want that base back. It’s an hour away from where China makes its nuclear weapons.”

That that he posted on Truth Social on 21 September, “If Afghanistan doesn’t give Bagram Airbase back to those that built it, the United States of America, BAD THINGS ARE GOING TO HAPPEN!!!”

But with all major countries in the region opposing the move, it is unlikely that US will be able to take the air base back. As Taliban is not handing it over, the US will have to launch a massive military operation. They will practically have to invade Afghanistan again.

Moreover, even if US is able to set up its base at the airfield, it will be surrounded by Taliban forces. Further, even if Taliban allows it, American forces will come under attacks from ISIS and Al Qaeda operating in the country.

After becoming president for the second time, Donald Trump has expressed his intentions to take over several geographies, all vehemently opposed by concerned parties. He wanted to take over ice-covered Greenland, which is under Demark despite being part of the Americas geographically. The Danish government has strongly opposed the proposal.

Trump has been saying that he wants to make Canada the 51st state of the USA, which have been strongly opposed by the Canadian government. The US president also wanted to take control of the Panama Canal in Panama, but could not.