Tension broke out in the Gangapol region of Jaipur on Friday evening, 24th October, after a Shitala Mata Temple, which was situated within a private residence, was demolished by a JCB. As soon as the news of the temple’s destruction reached the public, a huge crowd of outraged residents and members of Hindu organisations gathered at the site to protest by stating that it was a disrespectful move.

The incident has offended the Hindu community deeply, as they felt their religion was targeted. As per reports, the 100-year-old temple stood on private property, but people in the are regularly visited it for worship. Some times ago, the landowner sold the entire building to a Muslim man. The new owner claimed that the building was old and in bad condition and used a JCB to demolish the structure, which included the temple along with the idols.

Local BJP MLA Swami Balmukund Acharya arrived at the site and referred to the demolition as a “well-planned conspiracy” and a straightforward “attack on Hindu religion.” He demanded strict action against those responsible. However, the new owner maintains that as the temple was on private land now owned by him, he had full rights to demolish it.

The Hawa Mahal MLAsaid, “See for yourself how the ancient Sita Mata temple here has been bulldozed. These people sold the land to a Muslim. Selling the land may be their right, but how is demolishing an ancient temple near their land justified? This isn’t just a temple, it represents a cultural identity. Religious sites within the fort are constantly being targeted. This is intolerable. The administration must take strict action.”

After the situation heated up, a strong police force was sent to avoid any violence and bring the situation under control. The spot is now said to be peaceful, but the anger among people remains.







