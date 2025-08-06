2 killed, 3 injured after massive explosion in Oxygen making factory in Mohali, nearby buildings vacated over fear of gas leak

In Punjab’s Mohali, a massive explosion took place in an Oxygen making factory leading to the deaths of 2 individuals. 3 others received injuries in the blast. The deceased have been identified as Asif and Devinder. The explosion took place on Wednesday, August 6.

The blast took place in the Oxygen making factory located in Phase 11 of Mohali.

#WATCH | Punjab | An explosion occurred at a factory in SAS Nagar pic.twitter.com/HPdvJq8aNz — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2025

The officials said, “The incident has resulted in two casualties. Additionally, three injured individuals have been shifted to Civil Hospital, Phase 6 for treatment.”

Sharing details about the incident, SP City Sirivennela said, “In the industrial area of Phase 11, a massive blast took place at around 9 AM in an oxygen cylinder plant, killing two employees and injuring 3… Preliminary investigation is going on, and we are still finding out the reason… There might be some leakage still.”

Nearby buildings were vacated as a precautionary measure as authorities assess whether there is a gas leakage.