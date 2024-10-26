2 Soldiers killed: Tehran says after airstrikes by Israel against Iran

On the intervening night of October 25 and October 26, Israel launched 3 waves of airstrikes against Iran, in retaliation to the missile attack launched by Iran on Israel on October 1. Israeli airstrikes targeted Iran’s military establishments.

Later on Saturday, October 26, Iran said that the Israeli attack which targeted its military sites killed two soldiers. Notably, Israeli military said that its retaliatory air strikes hit Iran’s missile manufacturing facilities, missile installations, and other systems in several regions.

Iran-Israel tensions have been increasing ever since Terrorist Organisation Hamas launched a terror strike against Israel on October 7, 2023, leading to the death of over 1300 people in Israel. Hamas is supported by Iran. Hamas still has over a 100 Israeli hostages which they are refusing to release despite over an year in imprisonment for those innocent people.